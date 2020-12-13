Man arrested for invading tarmac & climbing on wing of packed passenger airliner in Las Vegas (VIDEO)
Video filmed by a passenger and first published by KTNV 13 Action News shows a man walking back and forth on a wing of Portland-bound Alaska Airlines passenger plane. At one point, the man gets down on one knee and makes a gesture known as a ‘hand heart’ to the sky. He then lies on his stomach and starts to slowly crawl.
Officers approach the aircraft, but the man only briefly raises his hands and continues to calmly lie down on the wing. “They’ve got a taser!” a woman could be heard saying.
The intruder was eventually arrested. It is unclear who he was and how exactly he had managed to climb onto the wing.
Lieutenant Ken Nogle of the Metropolitan Police Department said the suspect apparently jumped a perimeter fence before getting close to the plane, and may have been suffering from “impairment or mental illness.”
WTH did I just witness... #alaskaairlines#alaskaflight1367#lasvegas#lasvegasairportpic.twitter.com/vdXsDrrU44— ErinInWA (@ErinInWA) December 13, 2020
In a statement provided to the media, Alaska Airlines said everyone was safe and the aircraft has “returned to the gate for a full inspection.”
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!