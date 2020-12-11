Abortion activist sparks outrage by topping Christmas tree with forceps

An employee of an abortion clinic has provoked a swirl of controversy on social media after boasting on Twitter about decorating his Christmas tree with an implement used to abort babies.

Activist Michael Saenz wrote on Twitter, “It is literally impossible to top our topper,” accompanying the tweet with an image of the ghoulish decoration and the hashtags #proabortion, #abortions and #Christmas.

I found it, the most disgusting tweet ever made. pic.twitter.com/mpcAAr5fvA — robyn♡ (@RRR0BYN) December 11, 2020

The post quickly unleashed a flood of negative responses as people sought to express their repulsion at Saenz’s message.

According to the pro-life group Live Action, Saenz is an employee at Care Clinics for Abortion & Reproductive Excellence in Bethesda, Maryland.

"Celebrate the birth of Jesus with this implement used to dismember babies in the womb" is a take I didn't see coming, tbh https://t.co/C8TnJ7QDTG — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 9, 2020

“Horrific, but this is the abortion industry,” Live Action founder Lila Rose said. “Why do we allow these facilities to be open in our communities, profiting off of innocent blood shed? Why do we allow people to get a paycheck, protected by the law, for slaughtering babies?”

Pro-life or pro-choice, the glorification of abortion is disgusting. Anyone who thinks that this is acceptable is sick — Nathan Planer (@NathanPlaner) December 9, 2020 “No one celebrates abortion”“An abort is a difficult decision for a woman to make”“Abortions are traumatic and exhausting”“Not an easy choice”*puts forcep topper on Christmas tree* — JGRemnantIsLife (@RemnantPodFan) December 9, 2020

Amid the controversy, Saenz shut down his Twitter account, but he had previously shared messages advocating late-term abortions. “I don’t find the ‘no one does abortions up to the point of birth’ narrative helpful to the pro-abortion movement. I fully support abortion care regardless of gestational age,” he tweeted in October.

