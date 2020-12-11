 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Abortion activist sparks outrage by topping Christmas tree with forceps

11 Dec, 2020 18:17
© Twitter
An employee of an abortion clinic has provoked a swirl of controversy on social media after boasting on Twitter about decorating his Christmas tree with an implement used to abort babies.

Activist Michael Saenz wrote on Twitter, “It is literally impossible to top our topper,” accompanying the tweet with an image of the ghoulish decoration and the hashtags #proabortion, #abortions and #Christmas.

The post quickly unleashed a flood of negative responses as people sought to express their repulsion at Saenz’s message. 

According to the pro-life group Live Action, Saenz is an employee at Care Clinics for Abortion & Reproductive Excellence in Bethesda, Maryland. 

“Horrific, but this is the abortion industry,” Live Action founder Lila Rose said. “Why do we allow these facilities to be open in our communities, profiting off of innocent blood shed? Why do we allow people to get a paycheck, protected by the law, for slaughtering babies?”

Prominent conservative commentator Ben Shapiro added: “Celebrate the birth of Jesus with this implement used to dismember babies in the womb’ is a take I didn’t see coming.”

Amid the controversy, Saenz shut down his Twitter account, but he had previously shared messages advocating late-term abortions. “I don’t find the ‘no one does abortions up to the point of birth’ narrative helpful to the pro-abortion movement. I fully support abortion care regardless of gestational age,” he tweeted in October.

