WATCH: London councillor accidentally sets his notebook on FIRE during digital committee briefing

A Labour Party councillor from London stole the show during an online committee meeting when he accidentally set his notepad on fire, briefly shouting in pain and burning himself quite badly in the process.

Not the first and certainly not the last digital meeting disaster, Tom Sleigh’s call with the City of London Resource Allocation Sub-Committee this week proved that people should keep their guard up as 2020 still has a few days left to strike.

“Today didn’t go as smoothly as I hoped,” Sleigh posted nonchalantly, while sharing footage of his blazing blunder.

The Labour Party councillor accidentally set his notes on fire while on a call with some 30 colleagues as he was trying to light a candle with a reported USB lighter but accidentally ignited his notepaper and burnt his fingers instead.

"S**t! s**t! s**t!” a slightly singed Sleigh can be seen mouthing, his colleagues seemingly oblivious to the spontaneous on-call combustion.

Sleigh dipped his digits in cold water but revealed he had burnt himself quite badly while he extinguished the flames with his hands before throwing the notepad off screen.

The incident sparked an outpouring of reactions on social media as many saw the humorous side of the situation and empathised accordingly.

