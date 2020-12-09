‘This is the big one’: Trump vows to ‘INTERVENE’ in Texas lawsuit aimed at overturning battleground results

Donald Trump has ambiguously promised to “intervene” in a lawsuit Texas filed directly with the US Supreme Court with the goal of invalidating the 2020 election results in four states won by Joe Biden.

“We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday, noting that the Texas motion filed on Tuesday received support from several attorneys general in other states, including Alabama and Louisiana.

“This is the big one,” the president wrote, adding, “Our Country needs a victory!”

We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

The Texas case is widely regarded as a serious longshot. Should the state’s Attorney General Ken Paxton’s motion succeed, it would essentially allow the Republican-controlled legislatures of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan to overturn the results of the presidential contest in those states. This in turn, would strip Biden of presumed victory and likely land Trump a re-election.

Despite Trump’s bold declaration, he provided no further details about his upcoming “intervention,” leaving many on social media guessing what he had meant.

How exactly are you planning to ‘intervene’ in a case brought by Texas against other states to the Supreme Court? — Ryan Leonard (@ryanleo92881) December 9, 2020

Predictably, the tweet seemed to ruffle a few feathers among Trump’s ever-active Twitter detractors, who swarmed the comments to remind him that all legal routes were futile.

“It’ll be dismissed tomorrow,” tweeted ‘resistance’ pundit Scott Dworkin, while MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell joked that Trump was instilling false hope in his supporters merely to get their contributions “to finance his golfing lifestyle next year.”

It’ll be dismissed tomorrow. Quit scamming your supporters out of money. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 9, 2020

Yesterday, Trump and co. lost cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, Arizona Supreme Court, Nevada Supreme Court, and Pennsylvania Supreme Court.And that's not all, they lost each case *unanimously or without noted dissent.*It's over. https://t.co/ElVAkbxBqP — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) December 9, 2020

Trump has a new lie for the people he privately calls suckers who are sending him $ to overturn the election which he’ll use to finance golfing lifestyle next year. https://t.co/akfuXBZXtu — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) December 9, 2020

Others smugly mocked Trump’s statement, since most of his legal attempts at overturning the results have so far failed to pan out. “INTERVENING in all caps. That ought to do it. Those other 51 court cases were all lower-case cases,” quipped filmmaker Jeremy Newberger.

You need an intervention. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) December 9, 2020

Ooooooooh. INTERVENING in all caps. That ought to do it. Those other 51 court cases were all lower case cases. — Untucked with Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 9, 2020

You lost the election like 7 times just give it up pic.twitter.com/XfjUrk4cxJ — 800 Hertz⚡️🎶 (@800Hertz) December 9, 2020

Trump’s supporters, on the other hand, praised his efforts and thanked him for trying to “take back America.”

TAKE BACK AMERICA!!!! — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) December 9, 2020

SCOTUS needs to Do the right thing Constitutionally https://t.co/44UWKkmdqy — Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ-07) (@BarnettforAZ) December 9, 2020

