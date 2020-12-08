Alabama supports Texas case before US Supreme Court alleging ‘unconstitutional’ election in four states

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Alabama joins Louisiana in supporting Texas case before US Supreme Court alleging ‘unconstitutional’ election in four states
8 Dec, 2020 23:09
Minutes after Louisiana backed Texas in challenging the presidential election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin, Alabama signaled support for the case before the US Supreme Court as well.

The “unconstitutional actions and fraudulent votes in other states not only affect the citizens of those states, they affect the citizens of all states,” Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said on Tuesday afternoon.

Every unlawful vote counted, or lawful vote uncounted, debases and dilutes citizens’ free exercise of the franchise.

While Marshall stopped short of signing on to the lawsuit brought by his Texas colleague Ken Paxton, he said that he expects the Supreme Court to “quickly” decide whether to hear the case, and the decision will “instruct” Alabama how to continue fighting to ensure election integrity.

His comments came shortly after a statement by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who said his state had “deep concerns” about how the elections were run in the four battleground states, which declared Democrat Joe Biden the victor based on large numbers of mail-in ballots counted after Election Day.

