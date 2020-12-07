'Not an option:' Trump's chances to get Georgia back from Biden erode after Republican governor refuses to select new electors

Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement denying the request for a special legislative session that the president has been pushing for, solidifying Joe Biden's apparent victory in the key swing state.

Trump's campaign has been arguing that Georgia should overturn local election results and select new electors. However, on Sunday, the governor and the lieutenant governor issued a joint statement saying it's "not an option that is allowed under state or federal law."

BREAKING: Gov. Brian Kemp & Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan say a special session of the Georgia General Assembly is not happening. "...doing this in order to select a separate slate of presidential electors is not an option that is allowed under state or federal law." pic.twitter.com/cYquxxM9BK — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) December 7, 2020

This comes after harsh criticism Kemp has been facing from Trump over his handling of the election in the state. He argued that he would "easily & quickly win Georgia" if the governor permitted a "simple signature verification."

The president then doubled down on his criticisms of Kemp at a rally in the state - his first since Election day - on Saturday. The event was staged in support of the Republican candidates in the upcoming race for US Senate, which will decide who gets crucial legislative control in Washington.

The governor was not present at the rally. During his speech, Trump offered congressman Doug Collins, who did attend the event, to run for the office in two years instead of Kemp. He added that his opponents have "cheated and rigged" the election, as the crowd chanted "Stop the steal!"

“Your governor could stop it very easily if he knew what the hell he was doing!” Trump responded.

According to certified results, even after recounts, Joe Biden won the key swing state by nearly 12,000 votes, as Trump insists on his own victory instead, saying that he "received more LEGAL votes by far."

At the rally, Trump urged his supporters to vote for the Republican senators, adding that if they don't, "the socialists and the communists win." He concluded his speech by saying he will "never, ever surrender."

Should senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler both lose in January, the Senate would be balanced between 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats. In this case, presumed future Vice President Kamala Harris would cast the tie-breaking vote, putting the White House and both Houses of Congress in the hands of the Democrats for the first time in ten years.

