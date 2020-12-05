 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Violent Paris protests result in dozens of arrests and 8 injured police officers - French interior minister

5 Dec, 2020 21:35
Get short URL
Violent Paris protests result in dozens of arrests and 8 injured police officers - French interior minister
©  REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on Saturday afternoon that 64 people have been arrested and eight officers injured during violent anti-government protests.

Darmanin praised police officers for facing down “very violent individuals” and said their courage “commands the respect of all.”

Thousands have taken to the streets to protest police brutality and a security bill that would limit the ability to photograph and videotape police officers while they are on duty, as well as provide law enforcement with more surveillance tools.

Also on rt.com Tear gas & burning cars: 22 arrested following clashes between protesters & police in Paris (VIDEOS)

Demonstrations in Paris quickly turned to violence as some protesters began setting vehicles on fire and smashing the windows of businesses. 

Officers have attempted to disperse crowds and have clashed with those gathered on the streets multiple times, deploying tear gas while demonstrators have responded by throwing projectiles back, including firecrackers. 

Things also turned violent in the western city of Nantes where two officers were injured, one reportedly by a molotov cocktail thrown by a protester. 

Also on rt.com Tear gas & burning cars: 22 arrested following clashes between protesters & police in Paris (VIDEOS)

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies