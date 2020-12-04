Priorities anyone? US House passes marijuana decriminalization while clock runs out on Covid-19 aid

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives has finally passed a bill to decriminalize marijuana – but even supporters of the move are rolling their eyes as the country languishes without a second pandemic stimulus.

The historic legislation passed by the House on Friday would not only see possession of marijuana decriminalized, but require federal marijuana convictions to be re-assessed. It passed mostly along party lines, though six Democrats voted against it and five Republicans voted in favor.

Also on rt.com US House of Representatives passes bill to DECRIMINALIZE cannabis at federal level

Despite the popularity of marijuana decriminalization among the American populace, however, many on social media were bewildered by the legislators’ priorities. With most Covid-19 aid programs due to expire at the end of the month and the country nowhere near recovered economically, they asked, why is Congress wasting its time on the pot issue?

How nice!Small business owners barely staying afloat, Americans continue to lose their jobs due to tyrant Democrats shutting down small businesses yet keeping the behemoths like Amazon, Walmart, Costco, Best Buy etc. open & reaping record profitshttps://t.co/yo0HHQSDgc — CeCe 🕇🇺🇸 (@OhioBuckeye_us) December 4, 2020

I'm sure all of the people who have lost their jobs due to shutdowns are so relieved. — Amber (@amberlina2379) December 4, 2020

Others blamed the Republicans – both for failing to pass a second stimulus and for not voting in greater numbers to decriminalize pot. Many expect the bill to die in the Senate like so many of its predecessors.

Absolutely astonishing that only 5 Republicans in the House voted to decriminalize marijuana. This is why you will never get normies on board with the GOP.65-70% of the USA supports marijuana legalization, even higher support federal decriminalization. — Dr. Dan Bel 🇺🇸 (@realDanBel) December 4, 2020

House approved the MORE Act - 228-1645 Republicans and one Independent joined most Democrats to pass it, 6 Democrats voted no.GOP Senate not expected to take it up so vote was symbolic https://t.co/P5GCmpQ7WG — Deirdre Walsh (@deirdrekwalsh) December 4, 2020

Republicans and their supporters blamed Democrats for having their priorities out of whack, noting that in addition to marijuana decriminalization the chamber’s majority also passed the so-called ‘Tiger King’ bill. The Big Cat Public Safety act, which would ban the breeding and private ownership of large wild cats, was literally inspired by Netflix’s hit series.

Numerous Democrats have submitted stand-alone marijuana decriminalization bills to Pelosi.She refused to allow a vote.She has blocked any debate on any bill for two years.She refuses every single stand alone vote, even ones that were for emergency COVID funding. — You Should Have Voted For Gary (@colorblindk1d) December 4, 2020

Some, however, suspected darker motives behind the decriminalization bill.

Not surprising politicians want a doped up population! It’s all about the New World Order! Pacification of the population. Dope makes you stupid & America has cornered the market on stupid! Life’s tough, suck it up! Look at history, we have it easy compared other points in time. — 🇺🇸They Call Me Rusty🦅 (@Rufus_Colter) December 4, 2020

So the house passed a legalization bill and if passed in the senate, would make it easier to tax the sale of marijuana all to distract us from them not passing a covid relief bill which would be funded from the same tax coffers we’ve already been paying into? Cool cool — Vests & Pitchforks (@RestingPaper) December 4, 2020

For the House legislation to become law, it must also be passed by the Republican-controlled Senate and signed by the president – meaning any celebration is somewhat premature. Nevertheless, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) has called on his Republican counterpart Mitch McConnell to consider the bill. Regardless of the House’s reasons for taking up marijuana reform in 2020, though, it’s indicative of a broader shift across the US against a prohibition-based approach to drugs. The state of Oregon decriminalized all drugs last month, and more than half of US states have medical marijuana laws on the books.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!