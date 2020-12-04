Leader of black-only NFAC militia ‘Grandmaster Jay’ arrested and faces 20 years in prison on federal charges

John Fitzgerald Johnson, better known as ‘Grandmaster Jay,’ was arrested and charged with pointing a rifle at federal agents and Louisville, Kentucky police during a protest, which could land him in prison for 20 years.

Johnson was arrested on Thursday and booked into a Louisville jail on federal charges, NBC affiliate WAVE-TV reported. Independent journalist Ford Fischer posted photos of the charging documents.

The final federal charge is for allegedly "Assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees." This is a 20-year felony.

The incident allegedly took place on September 4, when Johnson and his NFAC (Not F***ing Around Coalition) gathered to protest the killing of Louisville, Kentucky resident Breonna Taylor in a police raid. While Taylor was fatally shot in March, protests escalated following the May death of George Floyd in Minnesota and the subsequent wave of Black Lives Matter riots across the US.

According to the affidavit, Johnson pointed his rifle in the direction of Louisville PD officers – who were apparently federally deputized – looking over the crowd of protesters from the rooftops of nearby buildings.

Though heavily armed, NFAC has not actually committed any acts of violence during the protests it was involved with. On one occasion, at the end of July, a member of the group accidentally shot himself and two colleagues with his own rifle at a Louisville protest.

The group showed up in Lafayette, Louisiana in September and marched to chants of “Black Power” to protest the police shooting of Trayford Pellerin, an African-American man killed the month before.

One person was arrested for accidentally discharging a firearm during that protest, but NFAC told reporters that the person was not part of their organization.

Johnson has no prior convictions and reportedly served in the US military in the 1990s. He is a black separatist, who told RT that he wants the US to “give us our own land here, so we can go in, set up our own government and the whole nine yards” during an exclusive interview in June.

His long-term goal, however, is “an exodus to Africa, to establish our destiny and build our own nation – and get a seat at the UN like everybody else,” he said.

