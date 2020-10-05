WATCH heavily armed black militia march through the streets of Lafayette, LA

A black militia group, the Not F***ing Around Coalition (NFAC), assembled in Lafayette, Louisiana to protest police violence. The demonstration comes amid growing racial tensions in the United States.

Several hundred black-clad NFAC members, many of them carrying assault rifles, paraded through Lafayette on Saturday. The column included people wearing body armor and other tactical gear.

The march was held to seek justice for Trayford Pellerin, a black man who was shot and killed by Lafayette police in August. The militia was also reportedly motivated to hold a rally in the city after a Louisiana congressman allegedly threatened them in a Facebook message.

All-black NFAC militia members march on Lafayette in armed rally pic.twitter.com/gHJNUHWwvR — RT (@RT_com) October 4, 2020

The NFAC leader, who calls himself Grandmaster Jay, gave a speech during the event in which he argued that US President Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan doesn’t apply to black people. “I can’t remember a time in this country when it was great for us,” he said, and then led the crowd in chants of “black power.”

Hundreds of non-NFAC members gathered at the park to view and support the rally. Grandmaster Jay led them in chants of "Black power!" pic.twitter.com/PiAyKxigBq — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 4, 2020

The march ended peacefully, but one individual was detained after accidentally discharging his firearm. NFAC told the media that the person involved was not part of their organization.

The US has been rocked by months of anti-racism demonstrations, initially sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police. Many of the protests have descended into riots.

