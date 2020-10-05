 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH heavily armed black militia march through the streets of Lafayette, LA

5 Oct, 2020 07:24
A black militia group, the Not F***ing Around Coalition (NFAC), assembled in Lafayette, Louisiana to protest police violence. The demonstration comes amid growing racial tensions in the United States.

Several hundred black-clad NFAC members, many of them carrying assault rifles, paraded through Lafayette on Saturday. The column included people wearing body armor and other tactical gear. 

The march was held to seek justice for Trayford Pellerin, a black man who was shot and killed by Lafayette police in August. The militia was also reportedly motivated to hold a rally in the city after a Louisiana congressman allegedly threatened them in a Facebook message. 

The NFAC leader, who calls himself Grandmaster Jay, gave a speech during the event in which he argued that US President Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan doesn’t apply to black people. “I can’t remember a time in this country when it was great for us,” he said, and then led the crowd in chants of “black power.”

The march ended peacefully, but one individual was detained after accidentally discharging his firearm. NFAC told the media that the person involved was not part of their organization. 

The US has been rocked by months of anti-racism demonstrations, initially sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police. Many of the protests have descended into riots.

