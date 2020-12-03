‘Close to devastating tipping point’: LA issues stay-at-home order amid fears of ICU bed shortage due to Covid-19

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has ordered people to stay at home and imposed strict travel restrictions across the city in an effort to curb the rise in Covid-19 infections.

LA residents have been told to “remain in their homes.” All gatherings of people from more than one household have also been banned.

People are still allowed to participate in “outdoor faith-based services” and in protests outside if they wear masks and follow social distancing rules.

Essential services, like grocery stores, gas stations and banks, are allowed to operate on the condition that they follow strict health safety protocols.

“Our city is now close to a devastating tipping point, beyond which the number of hospitalized patients would start to overwhelm our hospital system, in turn risking needless suffering and death,” Garcetti’s order read, explaining that the new restrictions were aimed at avoiding “that dreaded scenario.”

COVID-19 Daily Update:December 2, 2020New Cases: 5,987 (414,185 to date)New Deaths: 40 (7,740 to date)Current Hospitalizations: 2,439 pic.twitter.com/wQBT0j5pFm — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 3, 2020

The city’s health officials recorded almost 6,000 new Covid-19 cases and 40 deaths on Wednesday. More than 2,400 people were in hospital.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County Health Services Director Christina Ghaly told NBC Los Angeles there will be a shortage of ICU beds “over the next four weeks,” unless the spread of the coronavirus decreases.

