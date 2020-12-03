Plane collides with car after making emergency landing on Minnesota highway (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

A single-engine aircraft crashed into a vehicle after being forced to land on a stretch of highway north of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Miraculously, no injuries were reported.

The plane reportedly experienced engine failure and executed an emergency landing on a highway on the northern outskirts of the Twin Cities.

“Tonight deputies responded to a plane versus vehicle in Arden Hills, MN. No, you didn't read that wrong!” said a Facebook post from the Ramsey County Deputy’s Federation.

Photographs taken at the scene show the small aircraft rammed against an SUV, its propeller twisted by the collision. The aircraft’s landing gear was down, suggesting that the pilot was successful in using the highway as an impromptu runway, but had a harder time dodging vehicles speeding down the roadway.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the collision.

However, the accident produced some surreal imagery. One video shows a column of cars and trucks delicately navigating around the highly unusual crash site.

CRASH LANDING: Near I-35W NB & Co Rd. E2 - A small plane just landed on the northbound lanes of 35W. There is moderate damage reported to the small aircraft and to one vehicle, but no one was reported to be injured at this point. pic.twitter.com/7pIkltSF7Y — MN CRIME 🦃 (@MN_CRIME) December 3, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a statement saying that the stretch of road was temporarily closed due to an “air crash.”

A flatbed truck was later called to the scene and hauled away the aircraft with the help of a police escort.

"Police escort a flatbed truck hauling an airplane which had crashed into a car on the freeway." #CaptionThis@MnDPS_MSP@MSPPIO Ufdah😉 pic.twitter.com/OUb7or7Lrz — 🚔 Twin Cities Traffic Gal 🚔 (@TrafficVideoGal) December 3, 2020

The pilot was identified as a 52-year-old man from Minneapolis. He was flying a single-engine Bellanca Viking plane. There was one other passenger in the plane, local media reported, citing aviation authorities.

