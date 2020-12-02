 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Obama reveals he sought truth about aliens and UFOs while president… but won’t say what he was told

2 Dec, 2020 11:12
Barack Obama asked what the US government knows about aliens. © Global Look Press; Pixabay
The truth is out there, but you won’t hear about it from Barack Obama. The ex-US president has revealed that he asked what the government knows about aliens and UFOs while he was in office. But he’s not saying what he was told.

Obama was probed about what classified information he sought during his time in the White House in an interview on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week. The Democrat confirmed that he asked about extraterrestrials, but was tight-lipped about what he was told.

“Certainly asked about it,” Obama revealed when Colbert mentioned UFOs. “And?” the interviewer pressed. “Can’t tell you,” Obama replied, adding with a mischievous grin: “Sorry.”

Colbert interpreted Obama’s caginess as tacit confirmation that we are not alone in this universe. “All right, I’ll take that as a ‘yes,’” he quipped. “Because if there were none, you’d say there was none. You just played your hand. I thought you were a poker player. You just 100 percent showed your river card.”

The 44th president decided not to dissuade Colbert from this dramatic conclusion. “Feel free to think that,” he said.

Obama isn’t the only former US president to broach the topic of extraterrestrials with a chat show host. Earlier this year, Bill Clinton told Jimmy Kimmel that he would not be “surprised” if aliens exist. 

Clinton also denied that the US government held aliens at the infamous Area 51 Air Force installation in Nevada. “First, I had people look at the record of Area 51, to make sure there are no aliens down there... There were no aliens,” he said.

