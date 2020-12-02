Dominion contractor tells Michigan panel she told FBI of the election fraud she witnessed, but was CUT OFF and not called back

A Dominion Voting Systems contractor who has testified of seeing election fraud in Michigan told a state Senate committee that she called the FBI to report what she witnessed but was cut off and subsequently ignored by agents.

Mellissa Carone, an information technology free-lancer who was assigned by Dominion to work at the TCF Center in Detroit on Election Day, said she called the FBI on November 5 to report instances of fraud that she had seen, including ballots being counted eight to 10 times.

“I spoke with a woman for at least 40 minutes,” Carone told the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee on Tuesday. “The phone disconnected. She had all my information. She never called me back. I had to call them back. I haven't been contacted back since.”

Carone's latest testimony came on the same day that US Attorney General Bill Barr said the Department of Justice hasn't seen evidence of fraud on a scale that could have affected the results of the November 3 election. Lawyers for President Donald Trump, who has alleged massive fraud in Michigan and other swing states that were apparently won narrowly by Democrat rival Joe Biden, responded by saying that the DOJ hasn't found ample evidence because it hasn't looked.

“We have gathered ample evidence of illegal voting in at least six states, which they have not examined,” lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said in a statement. “We have many witnesses swearing under oath they saw crimes being committed in connection with voter fraud. As far as we know, not a single one has been interviewed by the DOJ.”

INBOX: Trump legal team responds to Barr pic.twitter.com/syYlQYrYzw — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 1, 2020

The FBI is part of the DOJ. Besides not interviewing witnesses known to the Trump legal team, the DOJ hasn't audited any voting machines or used its subpoena powers to seek the truth, according to the statement.

Carone previously submitted a sworn affidavit detailing some of her allegations, including saying that trucks that were supposedly delivering food for poll workers actually brought in “thousands and thousands of ballots.” In a ruling earlier this month denying an injunction to stop the certification of Michigan's election results, a state court judge found that Carone's description of events at the TCF center wasn't credible because other affidavits didn't make the same accusations.

Also on rt.com TRUCKLOAD of election fraud? Whistleblower testimony part of claim disputing over a MILLION ballots across US

Carone worked at the TCF center, where Detroit's votes were counted, for about 26 hours combined on November 3 and November 4. During that entire time, she said she didn't see any ballots for Trump. “That is scary,” she said. “There is no reason for that.”

Mainstream media outlets declared Biden winner of the election on November 7, and he has moved forward with making Cabinet picks and setting up his administration. But Trump continues to challenge results in swing states, most recently with a lawsuit filed on Tuesday to overturn Biden’s win in Wisconsin. He trails Biden by about 154,000 votes in Michigan.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!