TRUCKLOAD of election fraud? Whistleblower testimony part of claim disputing over a MILLION ballots across US

A trucker testified that almost 300,000 ballots were inside his trailer that vanished from a Pennsylvania lot, even as the US attorney general said the Department of Justice had seen no evidence of significant fraud so far.

“People are coming forward like never before. Large truck carrying hundreds of thousands of fraudulent (FAKE) ballots to a voting center? TERRIBLE - SAVE AMERICA!” President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

He was referring to a press conference in Virginia organized by the Amistad Project, a civil liberties initiative of the Thomas More Society, focusing on claims of irregularities in the November 3 election.

Amistad presented three witnesses, one of whom had appeared at the Pennsylvania legislature hearing last week. Gregory Stenstrom said he witnessed a Dominion Voting Systems vendor inserting flash drives into voting aggregation machines in Delaware County, and that election officials mingled various drives from aggregation machines, making auditing of the results problematic.

Ethan Pease, a US Postal Service subcontractor from Wisconsin, testified that he was told of plans to backdate tens of thousands of mail-in ballots, to circumvent the legal deadline for their submission.

Jesse Morgan, a truck driver with USPS subcontractor says he was suspicious of his cargo load of 288,000 COMPLETED ballots: “I was driving completed ballots from New York to Pennsylvania. I didn’t know, so I decided to speak up.” pic.twitter.com/YYIiZL1V55 — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 1, 2020

The testimony Trump brought up came from Jesse Morgan, a trucker who subcontracted for the USPS and routinely drove mail from New York to Pennsylvania and back. Morgan testified that on October 21 his trailer was loaded in New York with 24 ‘gaylords’ – special USPS cardboard boxes – containing anywhere from 144,000 to 288,000 mail-in ballots, that he was supposed to offload in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Instead, he was kept waiting for six hours in Harrisburg and told by a supervisor drive to Lancaster without offloading. The individual refused to issue Morgan any paperwork, either. He parked the trailer in its usual spot in Lancaster, only for it to be gone the following morning, with the gaylords of ballots still inside.

Amistad Project Director Phill Kline says his group has collected sworn expert testimony alleging that “over 300,000 ballots are at issue in Arizona, 548,000 in Michigan, 204,000 in Georgia, and over 121,000 in Pennsylvania.” The FBI has requested access to their data analysis, Kline noted previously.

Kline’s claims have received remarkably little media attention, unlike the statement of US Attorney General Bill Barr to AP earlier on Tuesday that the Department of Justice has “not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”

Trump’s legal team quickly countered that the DOJ hasn’t actually bothered to look into any evidence they’ve presented so far. They are challenging election results in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, where vast quantities of mail-in ballots allowed this year on the pretext of the pandemic enabled Democrat Joe Biden to overtake Trump and claim victory.

Democrats, the US mainstream media outlets and Silicon Valley social platforms have been united in insisting there had been no “widespread” fraud in the election, labeling all of Trump’s claims to the contrary as “baseless” or “disputed.”

