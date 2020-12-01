Oscar-nominated actress Ellen Page, star of Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ declares that she’s transgender and now named Elliot

Actress Ellen Page, who stars in the Netflix series ‘The Umbrella Academy’ and won an Oscar nomination for her role in the 2007 movie ‘Juno,’ has announced that she is transgender and has changed her name to Elliot Page.

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," Page said on Tuesday in an Instagram post. "I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place."

Page, who had been praised for activism as an openly gay actress since 2014, now uses the pronoun "he," but he's reportedly non-binary, meaning he doesn't identify as either a man or a woman.

The 33-year-old Canadian said that although he's "profoundly happy" about declaring his transgender identity, he fears the invasiveness, hatred, jokes and violence that will likely follow.

"To the political leaders who work to criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist, and to all of those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility toward the trans community, you have blood on your hands," Page said. "You unleash a fury of vile and demeaning rage that lands on the shoulders of the trans community."

To the contrary, Page received accolades and support on social media, and the Instagram post received more than 1.2 million likes in its first five hours online. Twitter users threatened violence, jokingly or otherwise, against anyone who refers to Page by the wrong pronoun or by his former name.

Netflix tweeted that it's "so proud of our superhero. We love you, Elliot. Can't wait to see you return in season 3." Canadian pop band Tegan & Sara posted a message expressing "profound love and admiration" for Page. "Thank you for being so open about your journey and for fighting so hard to make the world a better place."

Given the ferocity of support for Page, conservative pundit Ian Miles Cheong asked, "How many news outlets will be canceled today for misgendering and deadnaming Ellen, I mean Elliot, Page?" Writer Katie McFadden said she had never heard of "deadnaming" prior to Tuesday, to which one commenter replied, "New sins have to be invented frequently, lest the outrage culture loses its drive."

