Trump lawyer says former security official should be ‘drawn and quartered,’ while pastor calls for FIRING SQUADS

Donald Trump’s allegedly fraudulent election loss has not gone down well in some circles. His lawyer has suggested that a former election security head be “drawn and quartered,” while a pro-Trump pastor wants journalists shot.

President Trump fired Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency head Chris Krebs earlier this month, after Krebs’ agency declared the presidential election “the most secure in American history.”

Also on rt.com ‘I want blood’: Rachel Maddow’s audience fired up over NYT story baselessly accusing ‘Russian hackers’ of attacking US hospital

With Trump’s legal team claiming fraud and fighting to overturn Joe Biden’s apparent win, lawyer Joe diGenova vented at Krebs on Monday, telling conservative talk show host Howie Carr that the former security chief should be punished for breaking with Trump’s line.

“Anybody who thinks that this election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity. That guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot,” diGenova proclaimed.

Predictably, his comments sparked outrage among liberals, who demanded he be arrested for issuing threats and stripped of his law license.

I think Joe DiGenova should be arrested & charged with conspiracy to commit homicide. https://t.co/Bs0mSOfrs7 — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) December 1, 2020

If this crap doesn’t get his law license pulled then the bar is asleep at the wheel. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) November 30, 2020

🔥🔥🔥This is President Trump’s campaign lawyer. Is this incitement to violence ok, Mr. President? Is it ok, DHS chief Wolf (Krebs’ former boss)? No problem, GOP?“Joe diGenova said that fired Trump cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs should be executed...” https://t.co/XZnZCzoA1i — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 30, 2020

DiGenova may be representing Trump in an official capacity, but he is far from the only supporter of the president incensed by the results of the election. Last Wednesday, Florida pastor and broadcaster Rick Wiles told his listeners that he believes the Justice Department is preparing to execute “traitors” involved in alleged election fraud.

“They're gonna have a bunch of traitors. They're gonna line 'em up against the wall and start shooting them. Because that's what they deserve,” Wiles said on his ‘TruNews’ talk show.

“The Democrats, the news media – if the leftists, if scientists, professors have been working secretly with the Chinese Communist Party, then line 'em up against the wall and shoot them,” he continued, “That's what you do with them.”

End Times conspiracy theorist Rick Wiles hopes that Donald Trump and Bill Barr will line Democrats, the news media, leftists, scientists, and professors up against a wall and shoot them "because that's what they deserve." pic.twitter.com/cTw8t5qenu — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 30, 2020

Trump has claimed that Biden’s win was the result of “massive dumps” of illegal ballots in Democrat-run cities, computer fraud and unverified mail-in ballots, some from dead voters. At an unofficial hearing in Arizona on Monday, Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis gathered witnesses who claimed to have seen this fraud take place, and Trump phoned in to the session, calling the election “the greatest scam ever perpetrated on our country.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!