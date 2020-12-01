‘Mall ninja stuff’: Denver police armed with NUNCHUCKS face off against protesters during homeless camp clearout (VIDEO)

Disturbing images uploaded to social media show police armed with nunchucks facing off against homeless protesters in Denver, but authorities maintain the “non-lethal weapons” have been in use for years.

At least four people were arrested as police fired non-lethal munitions to disperse crowds of protesters attempting to stop authorities from removing a homeless encampment which had been declared a public health hazard. The incident took place in the River North neighborhood of the city on Monday morning.

As the morning drew on, activists in support of the unhoused were continually pushed back by police. Things were tense. In this clip, officers with nunchaku drawn grab somebody from the crowd and attempt to pull him in for what I assume is an arrest. They fail. #denverprotestpic.twitter.com/oDqfJo1QCG — Vixxy Vyohr (@AnarchoFoxx) November 30, 2020

Many online were flabbergasted that police would be armed with such a bizarre weapon, especially in a crowd-control situation, calling it “weird and aggressive” and describing it as “mall ninja stuff.”

The nun chucks seem like a bit much pic.twitter.com/RzPxTd2W6L — colorado people’s press (@colpeoplespress) November 30, 2020

In this clip, an officer J. Harvey repeatedly strikes an activist's shield with his baton while shouting, "Move back!" Throughout the morning, police repeatedly shoved activists backwards with their hands. Harvey decided to be especially aggressive. #dpdactivity#denverprotestpic.twitter.com/P9CHpRnWOk — Vixxy Vyohr (@AnarchoFoxx) November 30, 2020

Many criticized the use of a weapon more likely to be seen in an old Bruce Lee movie or a kids cartoon than in a police training manual.

What the hell kinda mall ninja stuff is this? tactical nun chucks?! pic.twitter.com/WcMxzDEuEp — Timmy says 😷 (@TimmyBofficial) November 30, 2020

Denver police responded by confirming that the nunchucks were standard issue and used only by trained officers, adding that it was “not like the movies.”

City crews began disassembling the camp at approximately 6am local time while police established a security cordon to prevent demonstrators from interfering.

These are a control device and officers are taught to use them to control combative subjects. They are not used like you see in movies. Only officers who have been specifically trained and certified are allowed to carry them. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 30, 2020

Tensions grew between the two sides and before long, police opened fire with pepper balls on the crowd and made at least four arrests.

Last week, the encampment was home to an estimated 80 people occupying some 100 makeshift structures, but authorities suspect roughly half moved out in anticipation of the camp being cleared.

