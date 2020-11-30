New York Governor Cuomo calls coronavirus ‘The Grinch,’ but critics say he’s the real villain

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose Covid-19 briefings earned him an Emmy award, has upped the theatricality, comparing the virus to “the Grinch” over jaunty Christmas music. His bizarre performance drew scathing ridicule.

In a briefing on Monday, Cuomo painted a picture of a cheerful Christmas season, as festive music jingled in the background.

“We’re now all happy and cheery and we’re going to come together. We’re doing gift buying, and we’re going to do holiday celebrations, we’re gonna start to have meals together, families coming together,” he mused, before issuing a stark warning for anyone lulled into a false sense of holiday cheer.

The least self-aware politician in America 👇 pic.twitter.com/wnCEZiy5OP — The First (@TheFirstonTV) November 30, 2020

“Yeah,” he said. “Covid is The Grinch. Think of it that way. And the Covid Grinch is an opportunist, and the Covid Grinch sees this as the season of viral transmission.”

According to Cuomo, all of the Christmas activities he listed out increase the risk of the coronavirus, and citizens should be “on alert” during what would normally be a time of relaxation and celebration. To help viewers along, Cuomo hummed the theme song to ‘The Grinch,’ asking them to think about it every time they consider meeting with others this festive season.

Cuomo’s televised briefings landed him an Emmy award earlier this month, with the International Emmy Awards organization describing his use of TV as “masterful.”

His latest performance, however, fell flat. Cuomo was attacked on Twitter for his own record of handling the virus, particularly for ordering nursing homes to accept Covid patients back in March, for presiding over the state with the nation’s highest death rate per 100,000, and for writing a book on the “leadership lessons” he learned during the pandemic.

Cuomo is the Grinch. The Grinch that helped spread Covid into nursing homes and profited off their deaths by writing a book about leadership in the middle of a pandemic. https://t.co/7QhYq1IaSk — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 30, 2020

Cuomo has Christmas music playing during his conference, painted a lovely picture about the holiday, and then talked about how COVID is the Grinch.He's now supplementing the music with his own singing.This guy. 😆 — Kristen Seversky (@KR1573N) November 30, 2020

He was also mocked for his apparent misunderstanding of the classic Christmas story, in which residents of the fictional Whoville continued celebrating Christmas despite the Grinch’s best efforts to ruin the mood. The story ends with the people of Whoville inviting the Grinch in to celebrate with them, something Cuomo more than likely doesn’t want New Yorkers to do with Covid-19.

Kinda odd analogy from Cuomo if you’re trying to encourage ppl to be careful about COVID during the holidays, b/c the good guys in the The Grinch were the folks in Whoville who kept celebrating regardless of how The Grinch tried to ruin Christmas. But I’m not an Emmy winner, so. https://t.co/pPnK4qQxCV — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 30, 2020

What is Andrew Cuomo trying to say here? Doesn't he know how the movie ended?!And if COVID is The Grinch, then what does that make you, Governor? https://t.co/6J5DZuzKXx — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 30, 2020

Cuomo’s modern spin on Dr. Seuss’ story is not the first time Cuomo has attempted to scare New Yorkers away from family celebrations. Earlier this month he urged them to stay away from their loved ones at Thanksgiving, warning them “Your safe zone is not a safe zone. Your safe zone is dangerous this year.”

More than 641,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in New York, along with over 34,500 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Nationally, more than 13 million cases and 267,000 deaths have been recorded.

