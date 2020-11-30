‘Melania hates Christmas’: Twitter Resistance ignores Biden’s call for civility, attacks first lady over decorations video

Even as some Democrats followed Joe Biden’s call to ‘put away the harsh rhetoric’ and praised Melania Trump’s Christmas decorations at the White House, the party’s keyboard warriors on Twitter apparently didn’t get the memo.

“This is beautifully decorated and can be appreciated if we don’t allow our politics to dilute [sic] everything,” Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) said Monday, retweeting the first lady's two-minute video showing the White House decorated for the upcoming holiday.

This is beautifully decorated and can be appreciated if we don’t allow our politics to dilute everything. https://t.co/XMqBNWqGHL — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 30, 2020

It was an interesting turn for Omar, an outspoken progressive activist who’s accused President Donald Trump of racism. Her earlier comments about Trump holding “Klan rallies” had served to undermine Biden’s message of unity and reaching out to Republicans following the contested election.

Biden repeated that message again on Sunday, saying Americans need to “lower the temperature, and listen to each other again,” and that Democrats need to “stop treating our opponents as our enemy.”

Meidas Touch, a notorious Democrat PAC specializing in social media campaigns against Trump, apparently didn’t care for the message. They responded to First Lady Melania Trump’s video with a CNN clip of her secretly taped conversation with a former aide, quickly getting the hashtag #MelaniaHatesChristmas trending.

It was quickly embraced and amplified by other prominent Resistance activists.

O stop it, you know you hate Christmas and children.“Who gives a f*ck about Christmas?”“What about the children that they were separated? Give me a f*cking break...”- @MELANIATRUMP#MelaniaHatesChristmas#WHChristmas#MelaniaTapespic.twitter.com/gABQOpqKk3 — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) November 30, 2020

The “Who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decorations?” line was delivered as part of a rant about hostile media coverage, in a July 2018 conversation between the first lady and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

Wolkoff had secretly taped the conversation and the edited tape was aired in early October by mainstream media outlets promoting Wolkoff’s book.

Biden was anointed president-elect by the mainstream US media following the November 3 election, but President Donald Trump has refused to concede and mounted legal challenges in several states where his campaign alleges irregularities and fraud.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!