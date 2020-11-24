Seth Rich murder: DNC staffer’s parents reach settlement with Fox News in lawsuit over reports linking death to Clinton email leak

The parents of murdered Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich have reached a settlement with Fox News in their lawsuit alleging the network falsely suggested their son was killed for leaking DNC emails to WikiLeaks.

A legal filing on Tuesday showed that Joel and Mary Rich had dismissed their case against Fox in US District Court in New York. Terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed.

The agreement “closes another chapter in our efforts to mourn the murder of our beloved Seth, whom we miss every single day,” the Riches said in a statement. They added, “We are pleased with the settlement of this matter and sincerely hope that the media will take genuine caution in the future.”

Fox said: “We are pleased with the resolution of the claims and hope this enables Mr. and Mrs. Rich to find a small degree of peace and solace moving forward.” The settlement reportedly came just before Fox hosts Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs were slated to be deposed in the case.

Seth Rich, 27, was murdered in Washington, DC, in July 2016 -- at the height of a fierce election battle between Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton. Police and Rich’s family suspected he was the victim of a botched robbery.

Fox and its co-defendants, reporter Malia Zimmerman and Fox guest Ed Butowsky, were accused of fabricating a report implying that Rich was killed in retaliation for giving incriminating emails about Clinton and the DNC to WikiLeaks.

Among other bombshells, the emails revealed that Clinton’s campaign conspired with the DNC to rig the Democrat primary election against Senator Bernie Sanders. The content of the emails was downplayed as mainstream media outlets focused their coverage on allegations that Russian hackers had stolen the information.

