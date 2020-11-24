Biden approved to receive President’s Daily Brief, gaining access to high-level intelligence – reports

The White House has given the nod for President-elect Joe Biden to receive the President’s Daily Brief, a classified intelligence document prepared for the commander in chief each day, according to multiple media reports.

While he has yet to receive his first briefing, Biden was approved for the PDB on Tuesday, Reuters and CNN reported, citing anonymous White House officials. The move gives the new president-elect access to sensitive intelligence and classified national security information, which typically occurs soon after a candidate wins an election.

The head of the General Services Administration, Emily Murphy, signed the formal “letter of ascertainment” on Monday, freeing up federal funds for the Biden transition team and allowing government agencies to coordinate with the incoming administration. Within hours of the signing, the Pentagon said that it would “immediately” begin working with Biden-Harris representatives to support the transition.

While President Trump suggested the “initial protocols” of the handoff should begin, he pledged to continue challenging the election result in the courts, where his campaign has alleged widespread fraud in the race.

The transition process, including the turn-over of the PDB, has been delayed amid the legal battles, with Murphy refraining from signing the letter for nearly three weeks after the election. While the GSA head insisted on Monday that the delay was not the result of pressure from the White House, the Biden team has nonetheless slammed the slow-down, saying that depriving the president-elect of important intelligence could leave the country vulnerable.

