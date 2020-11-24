 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Top-tier cringe’: Old tweet from MSNBC’s Chris Hayes about ‘MASTER RACE of black people’ resurfaces

24 Nov, 2020 18:26
© Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic; screenshot from Twitter
MSNBC host Chris Hayes has inadvertently baffled the internet after Twitter users dug up an old tweet, posted before Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration, in which he said “a master race” of black people was “taking over” Washington.

“Washington has been taken over by a master race of beautiful black people. I wish they'd all stay,” Hayes bizarrely opined on January 18. It was just two days before Obama was sworn in as the US’s first African-American president.

The liberal commenter’s words were seemingly intended affectionately toward the Obamas, but after discovering the decade-old tweet on Tuesday, no one seemed to know quite what to make of it.

Some urged the MSNBC host to either delete it or “elaborate” on what he meant.

Some took issue with Hayes jokingly endorsing some kind of anti-white racism, while others speculated that he might have been “overcompensating” for his own racism.

A few also drew comparisons with the disturbing 2017 thriller ‘Get Out’ which satirized white liberals disingenuously fawning over Obama and African Americans and then later transplanting their brains into other people’s bodies. 

Others just thought the whole thing was nothing but “cringe.”

