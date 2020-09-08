 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Trump is objectively pro-Covid,’ MSNBC’s Chris Hayes tweets, gathering eye rolls in response to faux-edgy statement

8 Sep, 2020 18:28
FILE PHOTO © AFP / Rich Fury;  GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA;  Getty Images via AFP
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes became a source of ridicule after making a bizarre claim about Trump and Covid-19. The host’s name began trending on social media as commenters made fun of his newfound offbeat-provocateur persona.

The phrase appears to be a deep-cut reference to a 2006 article titled ‘George Bush: Objectively Pro-Cancer’. Its author, Ezra Klein, came up with the phrase to go after then-President George W. Bush for cutting funds to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which, among other functions, provided breast cancer screenings for low-income patients.

The reference’s cleverness is up for debate, and Hayes literally saying that the US president was an ally to a deadly virus proved too much for some to stomach.
Many of Trump’s defenders on Twitter decided to riff on Hayes’ own phrasing to mock his somewhat unclear attack.

Some others took Hayes’ evocative statement as a run-of-the-mill unsubstantive Trump bashing and compared it to the never-ending “bombshells” of the “Russian collusion” media saga, which MSNBC spent several years promoting.

Trump’s detractors on the other hand seemed to have enjoyed “watching Trumpers' heads explode,” and agreed with Hayes’ assessment of the president's “relationship to COVID.”

The US has accounted for more than six million confirmed Covid-19 cases and more than 188,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

The number of new cases seems to be growing rapidly as lockdown and social distancing measures are being lifted. Just in August the number increased by more than a million.

