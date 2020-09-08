‘Trump is objectively pro-Covid,’ MSNBC’s Chris Hayes tweets, gathering eye rolls in response to faux-edgy statement

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes became a source of ridicule after making a bizarre claim about Trump and Covid-19. The host’s name began trending on social media as commenters made fun of his newfound offbeat-provocateur persona.

Trump is objectively pro-Covid. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 8, 2020

The phrase appears to be a deep-cut reference to a 2006 article titled ‘George Bush: Objectively Pro-Cancer’. Its author, Ezra Klein, came up with the phrase to go after then-President George W. Bush for cutting funds to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which, among other functions, provided breast cancer screenings for low-income patients.

The reference’s cleverness is up for debate, and Hayes literally saying that the US president was an ally to a deadly virus proved too much for some to stomach.

Many of Trump’s defenders on Twitter decided to riff on Hayes’ own phrasing to mock his somewhat unclear attack.

Chris Hayes is objectively insane. https://t.co/8KG4cZiOPY — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 8, 2020

Chris Hayes is objectively pro-BS. — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) September 8, 2020

Some others took Hayes’ evocative statement as a run-of-the-mill unsubstantive Trump bashing and compared it to the never-ending “bombshells” of the “Russian collusion” media saga, which MSNBC spent several years promoting.

Chris Hayes sees his progressive colleagues in the media saying really stupid things and getting coverage. So, he decided to try to compete again. https://t.co/61Qi1BTrIH — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 8, 2020

This has all the hallmarks of Russian Collusion. It's a bombshell, and the walls are closing in. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) September 8, 2020

Trump’s detractors on the other hand seemed to have enjoyed “watching Trumpers' heads explode,” and agreed with Hayes’ assessment of the president's “relationship to COVID.”

This statement Chris Hayes has made on Trump's relationship to COVID is 💯 and watching Trumpers' heads explode over it is only a pleasant-byproduct of its perfect accuracy: https://t.co/kHObC9GHMe — LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) September 8, 2020

The US has accounted for more than six million confirmed Covid-19 cases and more than 188,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

The number of new cases seems to be growing rapidly as lockdown and social distancing measures are being lifted. Just in August the number increased by more than a million.

