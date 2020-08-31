 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Coronavirus cases in US surge past 6 MILLION as country's economy struggles to re-open

31 Aug, 2020 17:36
The number of Covid-19 cases in the United States has surpassed six million according to Johns Hopkins University.

6,002,615 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed on Monday, among them 183 thousand deaths. The US only passed the five million mark at the beginning of August, making the development quite a surge.

The spike in the number of cases can be largely attributed to lockdown measures being lifted almost countrywide, in hopes of boosting the economy.

The World Health Organization’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called opening up without viral control precautions a “recipe for disaster. We want to see children returning to school and people returning to work places, but we want to see it done safely,” Tedros said at a news conference, the same day the US statistics became known.

America has become the worst hit country since late March, when it statistically overtook Covid-19’s ground zero – China.

“No country can just pretend the pandemic is over,” was another point made by Tedros. At the same time, speakers during the recent Republican National Convention, like Donald Trump’s economic advisor Larry Kudlow, appeared to have said that the crisis has already been overcome, urging people to return to their workplaces.

