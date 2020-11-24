‘You listening Republicans?’ Trump binge-retweets actor Randy Quaid’s eccentric takedowns of Democrats & Fox News

Donald Trump has invited mockery after going on a retweeting spree of posts by eccentric conservative actor Randy Quaid, alleging that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

“Are you listening Republicans?” Trump wrote, sharing one of the ‘Independence Day’ star’s tweets, complaining that there was “no democracy” in the recent election, in which Democrat Joe Biden is presumed to have beaten the incumbent president.

Are you listening Republicans? https://t.co/N5heB6gvwb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

The commander-in-chief’s deep dive into the thespian’s Twitter history saw him thanking Quaid for a November 20 tweet saying he was “the greatest President this country has ever had.”



The president also tweeted a firm “No” after Quaid asked his followers: “I just don’t see Americans rolling over for this election fraud. Do you?”

Thank you Randy, working hard to clean up the stench of the 2020 Election Hoax! https://t.co/I1hgtxe486 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

Amid seemingly quickly-fading chances of overturning the election result in court, Trump also shared some rather peculiar clips posted by Quaid.

The first video retweeted by Trump, ‘Trump Trumpets Reveille!’, was originally published in 2019. In it, Quaid recites a monologue, comparing America to a “sleeping giant tied down by Lilliputians” that is turning into a “socialist swamp.”

“Is this the way America goes? From George Washington to George Soros?” Quaid ponders, referencing the Hungarian-American liberal billionaire reviled by conservatives.

The second and somewhat psychedelic clip was devoted to what Quaid called the “complete collapse” of Fox News. The network has fallen out of favor with many Trump supporters, after some of its hosts conceded that the president lost the election. “Fox is dead to me!” Quaid tweeted, promoting smaller right-wing outlets.

TIME TO MAKE OAN & NEWSMAX RICH. FOX IS DEAD TO ME! pic.twitter.com/IhnDXCJ7a7 — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) November 13, 2020

Social media reaction to the odd Trump-Quaid pairing was rife with confusion as commenters mocked Trump for taking the eccentric entertainer seriously. “Did anyone have Donald retweeting Randy Quaid’s do-over vote idea on their 2020 Election Bingo card?” tweeted Star Wars’ Mark Hamill.

Did anyone have Donald retweeting Randy Quaid's do-over vote idea on their 2020 Election Bingo card? pic.twitter.com/Or5uTqspQO — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 24, 2020

When you take your policy and electoral cues from Randy Quaid. pic.twitter.com/6kybEH5aIk — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) November 24, 2020

President Trump is retweeting this man today. pic.twitter.com/YJQK2UX0SG — Travis Akers (@travisakers) November 24, 2020

Others brought up allegations of fraud against Quaid, saying it was hypocritical of him to speculate on criminal scheming in the election. While the actor was accused of defrauding an innkeeper in 2009, the case was later dropped for lack of evidence.

Speaking of Randy Quaid and fraud, in 2009 he and his wife were arrested for defrauding an innkeeper in Santa Barbara by using an invalid credit card to pay a $10,000 bill.In 2010 he and his wife were charged with burglary.They then tried to flee to Canada. Great people 👍🏻 — Natasha 𓇼 (@ndelriego) November 24, 2020

Some wholeheartedly backed Quaid’s messages on Twitter, agreeing that “Trump prevails.”

Proud American Army Brat here.I’ve known all along Trump prevails.Swamps is draining.I don’t watch any TV that means I see no NEWS. I go by my gut feelings.Thank you Randy 👍 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — wwwguide (@wwwguide) November 24, 2020

We can't all be blind or stupid, way too many coincidences, mistakes and missteps to turn out this way. How many new registered voters from 2016 to 2020? 14 Million? And a president who fulfilled all his campaign promises vs a man who can't even complete a sentence of substance? — Theresa Moore (@TheresaAMoore) November 24, 2020

