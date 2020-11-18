Trump slapped with NINE ‘disputed’ labels over election fraud claims on Twitter in just two hours

US President Donald Trump has had nine of his posts labeled as “disputed” by Twitter in a little over two hours, as he went on an 11-tweet streak, arguing with the media about the presidential election results.

On Wednesday, Trump took to his social media platform of choice to argue with, among others, the New York Times, Reuters, and CBS News that “voter fraud all over the country” was the reason he lost the 2020 election.

...AND I WON THE ELECTION. VOTER FRAUD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY! https://t.co/9coP3R44UQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

This was a rigged election. No Republican Poll Watchers allowed, voting machine “glitches” all over the place (meaning they got caught cheating!), voting after election ended, and so much more! https://t.co/YDh7A7wxLW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

During the frantic series of tweets, Trump claimed that election fraud specifically kept him from winning in Michigan and Georgia, though he didn’t offer specific evidence. The president speculated that, in Detroit, the total number of ballots cast was “far greater than the number of people who voted,” and that Democrats had “cheated big time” in Michigan.

In Detroit, there are FAR MORE VOTES THAN PEOPLE. Nothing can be done to cure that giant scam. I win Michigan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

In Georgia, he protested the ballot recount, saying it was “unconstitutional” for Republican poll watchers to not be participating in the process. Although, during the recount, the state did discover some uncounted ballots, they weren’t enough to change the overall outcome in Trump’s favour.

The Georgia recount is a joke and is being done UNDER PROTEST. Even though thousands of fraudulent votes have been found, the real number is in matching signatures. Governor must open up the unconstitutional Consent Decree and call in the Legislature! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

As Trump continued to tweet and Twitter attempted to ‘fact check,’ the platform repeatedly slapped the “disputed” label on almost all his posts. “This claim about election fraud has been disputed,” a warning under each tweet reads.

However, even if he could prove he actually won both states, he would still fall short of winning the election in electoral college votes.

Also on rt.com Trump campaign paying $3 million for recount in two Wisconsin counties

Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign team has requested a partial ballot recount in a third vital state – Wisconsin, where Democratic challenger Joe Biden is currently presumed to have won with a margin of just over 20,000 votes.

