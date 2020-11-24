Ghislaine Maxwell quarantined after jail staffer tests positive for Covid-19

Alleged 'madame' of the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, has been quarantined in a NY prison after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus. Maxwell is awaiting trial on multiple counts of child trafficking.

The quarantining of the high-profile inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn was revealed by US prosecutors in a letter to a district judge late on Monday.

The jail staffer tested positive for the virus last week, while Maxwell was checked for the virus as well and tested negative. Still, she will remain in quarantine for 14 days and undergo another Covid-19 test afterwards. Maxwell has not shown any symptoms of the disease.

British socialite Maxwell is awaiting trial on multiple counts of child trafficking, as she allegedly procured girls as young as 14 for Epstein to abuse. She is also suspected of abusing some of the girls herself. Maxwell has denied all the charges she is facing.

Notorious pedophile and disgraced financier Epstein perished in a York jail in August 2019 as he awaited trial on federal sex trafficking charges. The death was officially ruled to be a suicide, but its circumstances have sparked widespread speculation.

