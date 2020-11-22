Frock furor rumbles on: AOC reignites Harry Styles Vogue dress debate with claim photo has ‘James Dean vibes’

Harry Styles’ decision to don a dress on the cover of Vogue continues to provoke comment, with none other than Alexandria Ocasio Cortez becoming the latest prominent liberal feeling the need to praise the popstar’s outfit choice.

The Democrat congresswoman waded into the masculinity debate that erupted after the former One Direction singer became the first-ever male cover star in the magazine’s 127-year history.

“It looks wonderful,” the 31-year-old politician wrote on an Instagram story when asked about the Vogue cover, which featured Styles wearing a lengthy dress.

“The masculine and feminine elements are balanced beautifully – the hair and jacket styling give me James Dean vibes too.”

The publicity hungry Democrat urged people uncomfortable with the cover to “sit” with their reaction and “examine, explore, engage and grow with it.”

“Some people are mad at it (because) some folks are very sensitive to examining and exploring gender roles in society. Perhaps for some people it provokes some anger or insecurity around masculinity/femininity/etc. If it does, then maybe that’s part of the point,” she added.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens took center stage in the dress debate when she declared that Western society desperately needed manly men.

“There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men,” she said.

Unsurprisingly, countless liberals on Twitter rejoiced in AOC’s endorsement of the photo and took it as an opportunity to slam Owens, ensuring the frock furor continues to rumble on deep into a second week.

