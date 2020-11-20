 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Reports of ‘active shooter’ situation at Wauwatosa, Wisconsin shopping mall, police and ambulances on the scene

20 Nov, 2020 21:48
Dozens of police vehicles and several ambulances have been dispatched to the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, just west of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Officers were responding to “a very active” situation on Friday afternoon, police told the media without offering additional details. Local outlets spoke of several people injured, citing police scanner traffic, but there has been no official confirmation.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner denied they were summoned to the scene, saying they were responding to a murder elsewhere instead.

The roads surrounding the mall have been closed off for what police called an “emergency incident.”

News helicopters hovering over the mall showed two people being loaded into ambulances outside, while unofficial reports said the total number of injured may be five or more.

A woman inside the Macy’s store told WISN-TV that she heard between 8 and 12 gunshots. Another witness said she saw “a group of kids just running out of the mall.”

“Everyone seems to be coherent. It’s just in appendages. Nothing fatal at this point,” an officer responding to the scene radioed dispatchers, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported.

