Reports of ‘active shooter’ situation at Wauwatosa, Wisconsin shopping mall, police and ambulances on the scene

Dozens of police vehicles and several ambulances have been dispatched to the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, just west of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Officers were responding to “a very active” situation on Friday afternoon, police told the media without offering additional details. Local outlets spoke of several people injured, citing police scanner traffic, but there has been no official confirmation.

Here’s what it looks like here at Mayfair Mall, large police presence and K-9s are here too @CBS58pic.twitter.com/UrktgcZODR — Cearron Bagenda (@CearronBagenda) November 20, 2020

The Milwaukee County medical examiner denied they were summoned to the scene, saying they were responding to a murder elsewhere instead.

MCMEO is NOT responding to Mayfair Mall. We are responding to the homicide of an adult male in the 4800 blk of W. Hampton. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) November 20, 2020

The roads surrounding the mall have been closed off for what police called an “emergency incident.”

News helicopters hovering over the mall showed two people being loaded into ambulances outside, while unofficial reports said the total number of injured may be five or more.

A woman inside the Macy’s store told WISN-TV that she heard between 8 and 12 gunshots. Another witness said she saw “a group of kids just running out of the mall.”

“Everyone seems to be coherent. It’s just in appendages. Nothing fatal at this point,” an officer responding to the scene radioed dispatchers, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW