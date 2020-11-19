Trump campaign withdrawing Michigan lawsuit – Rudy Giuliani

The campaign to re-elect US President Donald Trump is dropping its lawsuit over vote counting in Michigan, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said on Thursday.

"This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted," Giuliani's statement read.

The campaign had sought for the state to rescind its certification of the vote count in Michigan's Wayne County, citing alleged irregularities. However, in a 4-0 decision on Tuesday, the local bipartisan Board of Canvassers voted to validate the outcome of the race.

Currently, Trump looks set to lose the election to Democrat Joe Biden by dozens of Electoral College votes. In order to secure the necessary 270 votes for a win, the president would need the results in a number of states to be overturned in his favor.

Michigan, with its 15 votes, offered one such avenue. The president has also launched lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, saying mail-in or absentee votes should not be counted over concerns of voter fraud.

Earlier Thursday, Trump tweeted that a “very clear and viable path” to his re-election victory would be laid out by lawyers at a news conference later in the day.

