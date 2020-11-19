Price target $300,000? Bitcoin has no top because fiat money has no bottom — Max Keiser

The hosts of RT’s Keiser Report, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert, look at Citibank coming out with ‘moonmath’ on bitcoin with a hugely bullish price target of $318,000 by December 2021.

Max says that he can’t believe what Citibank is saying because it is becoming “even more aggressive” on the price than John McAfee who has always been “crazy beyond the pale price predictions.” According to Max, Citibank is now kind of “taking the price prediction crown.”

According to Max, more banks will be competing with each other to come up with higher and higher price predictions. “But none of them are going to capture the ultimate bull market number because remember, bitcoin has no top because fiat money has no bottom.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section