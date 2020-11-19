 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US reports 250,000 coronavirus deaths as states roll out mask orders & tighten restrictions – Johns Hopkins tally

19 Nov, 2020 00:18
New York City, U.S., November 14, 2020. © REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A quarter of a million people have died due to Covid-19 in the US, Johns Hopkins University reported. The grim milestone has been reached as more US states seek to impose harsh restrictions amid a surge in cases.

Some 250,020 people died from the disease in the US, Johns Hopkins University, which tracks coronavirus infections and lethal outcomes around the globe, reported on Wednesday. 

The share of the US fatalities accounts for more than one-fifth of the total number of coronavirus deaths worldwide, which currently stands at over 1.3 million.

The US, as with most of the world, is struggling to deal with a coronavirus resurgence, setting new records in the number of detected cases.

In the span of the last week alone, the US has registered about a million new coronavirus infections, bringing its total number of cases to over 11.4 million as of Wednesday.

India, a country of 1.3 billion residents as opposed to 328 million in America, trails the US by less than 2 million cases.

With Covid-19 coming back with a vengeance to rip through the country, a growing number of states have reimposed or taken up strict guidelines to combat the virus in the run-up to the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Wednesday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered the state’s mask mandate, set to expire later this week, to be extended until early 2021, including a rule requiring face coverings while indoors in public. The Midwestern state of Ohio on Tuesday imposed a curfew from 10pm to 5am for at least three weeks, while Illinois entered Tier 3 mitigation restrictions, meaning such businesses as casinos, museums and movie theaters will be closed, and restaurants and bars won't be allowed to offer indoor table service. 

The restrictions have also been tightened in New Jersey, California, Michigan, Washington and Iowa, where Governor Kim Reynolds imposed her first statewide mask mandate on Monday.

