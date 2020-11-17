Ohio imposes curfew & Illinois moves to highest Covid-19 mitigation tier amid increase in new cases

US Midwest states are joining the rush to impose stricter Covid-19 rules after a jump in new infections, with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordering a 10 p.m. curfew and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker ratcheting up restrictions.

DeWine, a Republican who drew the ire of President Donald Trump by acknowledging Joe Biden as president-elect on Sunday, announced a curfew on Tuesday that will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for at least three weeks. People who have to go to work during those hours will be exempted, and restaurants will be allowed to provide delivery and carry-out service after 10 p.m.

We are issuing a curfew in Ohio that will start Thursday. This will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for 21 days. We believe this will help reduce #COVID19 spread. I'm also asking each Ohioan every day to do at least one thing that reduces your contact with others. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 17, 2020

The curfew will go into effect on Thursday. DeWine was looking for ways to slow the spread of Covid-19 without devastating Ohio's economy after the number of new infections in the state tripled in the past three weeks to a record high of 8,071 on Friday. He also urged residents to wear masks and voluntarily reduce their contacts with other people.

"We believe this is the best choice to slow things down," DeWine said. "We're going to try this for 21 days." Violating the curfew is a second-degree misdemeanor, but the governor said he doesn't expect heavy-handed enforcement by police.

Also on rt.com Michigan's Whitmer, whose previous lockdown orders were ruled UNCONSTITUTIONAL, imposes new Covid-19 restrictions as cases rise

The nature of the curfew, however, drew criticism from lawmakers. Some argued that the order was a drop in the bucket and more sweeping restrictions were necessary, while others insisted it lacked common sense.

"Does Governor DeWine think he is combating vampires or werewolves?" Aryeh Alex, executive director of Ohio House Democrats, tweeted.

Does @GovMikeDeWine think he is combatting vampires or werewolves?This curfew does little to #SlowTheSpread of #COVID19.We need real action and resources for those struggling so that we can get this virus under control. — Aryeh Alex (@iAryeh) November 17, 2020

US Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) joined in ridiculing the state's Covid-19 rules, tweeting: "In Ohio, you can play music at a wedding, but you can't dance to it. You can play games at an arcade, but you better not socialize in a common area, You can order a beer at 9:59 p.m., but not 10:01 p.m. Makes total sense."

In Ohio:-You can play music at a wedding. But you can’t dance to it. -You can play games at an arcade. But you better not socialize in a common area.-You can order a beer at 9:59 p.m. But not 10:01 p.m.Makes total sense. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 17, 2020

In Illinois, Pritzker said Tuesday that the entire state will operate under Tier 3 mitigations for Covid-19, meaning such businesses as casinos, museums and movie theaters will be closed, and restaurants and bars won't be allowed to offer indoor table service. Fitness centers and most retailers will be limited to operating at 25 percent of their normal capacity, and office businesses will be encouraged to have their employees work from home whenever possible.

Tier 3 boils down to this: if you don’t need to do it, don’t.Our single best weapon in the weeks ahead is all of you, and the individual and collective actions we take as a state to get through this. pic.twitter.com/j4dK6WS8r4 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) November 17, 2020

“We're asking you to choose Zoom instead of packing people in a room for Thanksgiving,” Pritzker tweeted.

That's why starting Friday, all of Illinois is moving to Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigations. This isn't a stay at home order. We're asking you to choose Zoom instead of packing people in a room for Thanksgiving. Make alterations to your routines now, so we can be together later. pic.twitter.com/8OcNaSq9Tx — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) November 17, 2020

The new statewide restrictions will go into effect on Friday. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's new stay-at-home order went into effect on Monday. Home gatherings with people from other households are banned. The city lockdown is scheduled to last for 30 days, meaning Thanksgiving gatherings will be prohibited.

Pritzker stopped short of such a crackdown but said a statewide stay-at-home order could become necessary if his latest rules aren't followed. The state has averaged more than 12,000 new Covid-19 cases daily over the past week, up from around 2,000 in early October.

Also on rt.com ‘Pandemic’s worse than it’s ever been’: Iowa imposes STATEWIDE mask mandate until December 10 amid spike in Covid-19 cases

The Ohio and Illinois orders follow announcements of new or tightened Covid-19 restrictions in several states over the past few days, including New Jersey, California, Michigan and Washington. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds imposed new measures on Monday, including her first statewide mask mandate.

I have signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation that imposes a number of additional public health measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Read more here:https://t.co/dBQ02SoaUS — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) November 17, 2020

Like this story? Share it with a friend!