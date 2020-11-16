 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Liftoff! SpaceX Crew Dragon launches to Space Station with crew of 4 astronauts

16 Nov, 2020 00:29
Get short URL
Liftoff! SpaceX Crew Dragon launches to Space Station with crew of 4 astronauts
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, November 15, 2020. ©  Reuters / Steve Nesius
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket has blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, for a 27-hour ride to the International Space Station carrying four astronauts inside the Crew Dragon capsule dubbed Resilience.

The rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral at 7:27pm ET (0:27GMT on Monday) and was set for a rendezvous with the ISS some 27 hours later. The launch was originally scheduled for Saturday, but had to be postponed due to forecasts of gusty winds.

NASA’s Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, as well as Soichi Noguchi from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), are scheduled to spend six months on board the ISS.

They will join the existing ISS crew, including Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins.

This weekend’s launch has been praised by NASA as historic, signaling both the first time a commercially developed spaceship is being used on a regular ISS mission and the official return of the US capability for launching astronauts into space, lost with the closure of the Space Shuttle program in 2011.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies