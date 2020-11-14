 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Crewed SpaceX launch DELAYED due to ‘winds and recovery operations’ – NASA

14 Nov, 2020 01:04
©  Reuters / Thom Baur
The launch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule with three US and one Japanese astronaut from Florida, scheduled for November 14, has been delayed by a day, NASA announced citing wind conditions.

Originally scheduled for Saturday evening, the Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station has been pushed back to Sunday, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said on Twitter.  

The Crew Dragon was supposed to launch on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida. However, wind coming in from the sea would interfere with recovery operations, Bridenstine explained. SpaceX has been landing the Falcon 9 boosters on a drone ship, in order to reuse them for future launches.

This weekend’s launch has been praised by NASA as historic, signaling both the first time a commercially developed spaceship is being used on a regular ISS mission and the official return of the US capability for launching astronauts into space, lost with the closure of the Space Shuttle program in 2011.

NASA’s Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, as well as Soichi Noguchi from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), are scheduled to spend six months on board the ISS.

