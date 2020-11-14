 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Call off the recount!’ Trump slams Georgia's vote recount as a ‘WASTE OF TIME’ without signature matching & audit

14 Nov, 2020 23:41
Employees of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections process ballots in Atlanta, Georgia US, November 4, 2020 ©  Reuters / Brandon Bell
President Trump said the hand recount of votes from the November 3 election in Georgia is a "waste of time" because his observers allegedly aren't being allowed to see the matching of ballot signatures with state voter records.

“They are not showing the matching signatures,” Trump said Saturday on Twitter.

Call off the recount until they allow the match. Don't let the radical left Dems steal the election.

Trump is counting on recounts and legal challenges to secure victory in the November 3 election, which he alleges was rife with fraud by voters and local officials. Media outlets declared Democrat rival Joe Biden winner of the election a week ago.

Georgia had one of the most hotly contested races, with Biden leading the initial count by just 0.3 percent, or about 14,000 votes. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger earlier this week ordered a hand recount of the nearly 5 million votes cast in Georgia, which would be the largest such review in US history.

Trump also said his poll watchers and observers weren't allowed into Georgia's counting rooms, which he added would justify a successful legal challenge. “We win on that alone,” he tweeted. Twitter attached warnings to both of his messages, saying his claims about election fraud were disputed.

Georgia Republicans said Friday that ballots weren't actually being audited, and observers weren't being allowed to watch the process. Georgia's two US senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, both Republicans, have called on Raffensperger, also a Replublican, to resign for “failing to deliver an honest election.”

