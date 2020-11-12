Too tough a punishment? Twitter reacts to New Yorker magazine sacking Jeffrey Toobin after Zoom masturbation fiasco

The New Yorker has fired star reporter Jeffrey Toobin, who had been suspended for masturbating during a Zoom work call. Twitter reactions include both condolences and approval, as well as some not-so-veiled mockery.

Toobin, 60, said on Wednesday that he was fired after 27 years as a New Yorker writer. “I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work,” he tweeted.

I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work. — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) November 11, 2020

The magazine suspended Toobin last month after a Zoom conference call with co-workers during which Toobin exposed his genitalia after an apparent masturbation session. The man said he thought he had “muted the Zoom video” and acknowledged making an “embarrassingly stupid mistake.”

The incident happened in mid-October when the New Yorker and WNYC radio were simulating coverage of the then-upcoming presidential election. Toobin reportedly switched to a different video during a break in the proceedings before pleasuring himself.

CNN, which has employed Toobin as a senior legal analyst since 2002, still has him on suspension.

Many people have expressed their sympathy, saying his misstep seemed mild enough, especially measured against those that a certain US president has been accused of.

I despise cancel culture. I certainly hope that CNN will not make such a unwise decision. Good luck! — Andrew S. Goldstein (@AGOLDCO) November 11, 2020

I am so sorry to hear this news, @JeffreyToobin. You are a fine person and a terrific journalist and did nothing here to hurt anyone outside yourself and your family. I look forward to seeing your work elsewhere before too long. https://t.co/MTKcjUldpd — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) November 12, 2020

Good luck. We all make mistakes. Your’s isn’t killing 240,000 people. — david grigg (@davidgr23637706) November 11, 2020

Others appeared to be somewhat less sincere.

That sucks. You've erected a legacy. Stand tall and keep your resolve rock hard, and I'm sure you'll be able to rub out the competition to finish first. Don't beat yourself over this--you're a jack of all trades and there are many different strokes for many different folks. — 🏴 Fuck Trump|Fuck capitalism|ACAB|BLM|Join IWW 🏴 (@TaconicST) November 11, 2020

Don't lose your grip. You'll arouse someone's interest. Something will pop up soon. — AdamInHTownTX (Trunalimunumaprzure Mobilizer) (@AdamInHTownTX) November 11, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. seemed to gloat at the demise of Toobin, a vocal critic of his president father.

I wonder if CNN will jerk him off the air too??? https://t.co/nmclePsEFA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 12, 2020

I'm just here for the ratio... — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 11, 2020

And of course there are those on Twitter who are outraged at people who don’t support Toobin’s termination.

Really disappointed at the number of replies from (mostly male) other prominent people expressing sorrow at this news. Jeffrey Toobin was fired for sexual misconduct as a result of his own actions. This is a justly deserved consequence, not a tragedy for journalism. https://t.co/xOrqI5Pjzj — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) November 12, 2020

Masturbating to a co-worker is not an embarrassing mistake. It's sexual harassment — vii (@x_is_the_future) November 11, 2020

Also on rt.com #MeToobin trends on Twitter as CNN legal analyst enters the pantless pantheon, after ‘jerking off’ on Zoom call

Like this story? Share it with a friend!