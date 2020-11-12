 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Arizona secretary of state's tweet about 'neo-nazi' Trump base comes back to haunt her as she’s in charge of certifying VOTES

12 Nov, 2020 22:09
©  REUTERS/Cheney Orr
A resurfaced tweet from Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs referring to President Donald Trump’s “neo-Nazi” base has many conservatives questioning her reliability to certify the state’s votes.

“@realDonaldTrump has made it abundantly clear he's more interested in pandering to his neo-nazi base than being @POTUS for all Americans,” Hobbs, a former Democrat senator, tweeted in 2017. 

Other tweets from the same time period blast Trump as “being on the side of freaking Nazis.”

Hobb's tweets followed Donald Trump's highly-criticized remarks following a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in August of 2017 where white supremacists were present. Multiple counter-protesters were injured and one was killed when a car was driven into a crowd. 

Trump was accused by critics of failing to condemn white supremacy afterwards when he "condemned hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides." He also referred to "very fine people on both sides," which critics used to say he was equating white supremacists to the counter-protesters. However, Trump's full remarks did include a condemnation of "neo-Nazis and white supremacists."

Arizona is one of many states where Joe Biden is currently leading the president, but Trump is contesting results and alleging voter fraud. The resurfaced tweets from Hobbs, who would certify the results in the state, have only fueled concern with Trump supporters on social media.

“Katie Hobbs must recuse herself from the recount and allow @dougducey to choose an independent body [to] do an audit of the vote in Arizona. The public must trust the outcome of the election and they won’t if they know someone who thinks Trump’s base = Nazis is in charge,” director and pundit Robby Starbuck tweeted on Thursday.

Others have also called for Hobbs to recuse herself from the counting process.

“This woman is calling every Trump voter a ‘Nazi.’ As Arizona’s Secretary of State, she will be in charge of any recount. Should she not recuse herself after vocally dismissing half the electorate in her state?” conservative actor James Woods tweeted

Hobbs has made clear in recent days that she believes accusations of voter fraud in the presidential election are “baseless” and called them “conspiracy theories.” 

