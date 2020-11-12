Arizona secretary of state's tweet about 'neo-nazi' Trump base comes back to haunt her as she’s in charge of certifying VOTES

A resurfaced tweet from Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs referring to President Donald Trump’s “neo-Nazi” base has many conservatives questioning her reliability to certify the state’s votes.

“@realDonaldTrump has made it abundantly clear he's more interested in pandering to his neo-nazi base than being @POTUS for all Americans,” Hobbs, a former Democrat senator, tweeted in 2017.

Other tweets from the same time period blast Trump as “being on the side of freaking Nazis.”

The President is on the side of the freaking Nazis. Don't just say stuff - DO SOMETHING!!! https://t.co/Es9ScskF58 — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) August 12, 2017

It took you a day and a half to figure this out? Also if you're not condemning @POTUS for not condemning nazis, it's just words. https://t.co/OI0JAlvOYX — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) August 14, 2017

Hobb's tweets followed Donald Trump's highly-criticized remarks following a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in August of 2017 where white supremacists were present. Multiple counter-protesters were injured and one was killed when a car was driven into a crowd.

Trump was accused by critics of failing to condemn white supremacy afterwards when he "condemned hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides." He also referred to "very fine people on both sides," which critics used to say he was equating white supremacists to the counter-protesters. However, Trump's full remarks did include a condemnation of "neo-Nazis and white supremacists."

Arizona is one of many states where Joe Biden is currently leading the president, but Trump is contesting results and alleging voter fraud. The resurfaced tweets from Hobbs, who would certify the results in the state, have only fueled concern with Trump supporters on social media.

“Katie Hobbs must recuse herself from the recount and allow @dougducey to choose an independent body [to] do an audit of the vote in Arizona. The public must trust the outcome of the election and they won’t if they know someone who thinks Trump’s base = Nazis is in charge,” director and pundit Robby Starbuck tweeted on Thursday.

Others have also called for Hobbs to recuse herself from the counting process.

“This woman is calling every Trump voter a ‘Nazi.’ As Arizona’s Secretary of State, she will be in charge of any recount. Should she not recuse herself after vocally dismissing half the electorate in her state?” conservative actor James Woods tweeted.

This is the woman in charge of Arizona's electionDemocrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs called 73 million Americans neo-nazis.She must recuse herself and every single vote in Arizona must be audited! https://t.co/OLYYem7QUE — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) November 12, 2020

This is our Secretary of State. Not a fair election! I want a recount and independent analysis! Why is she refusing independent analysis? @katiehobbs@realDonaldTrump@FannKfann@kelliwardazpic.twitter.com/zPV3uJlMr8 — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) November 12, 2020

Just in case @katiehobbs deletes this message by accident, This is the Arizona Secretary of State. She is in charge of counting the ballots. pic.twitter.com/U3SG1s3gVG — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) November 12, 2020

The Arizona Secretary of State @katiehobbs literally has #BLM in her Twitter bioI’m sure the voting process is completely fair and unbiased against Trump! pic.twitter.com/rlPIIkNBlv — Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) November 12, 2020

Hobbs has made clear in recent days that she believes accusations of voter fraud in the presidential election are “baseless” and called them “conspiracy theories.”

For the past week, I’ve been calling for state leaders to defend our democratic process. Glad to see the AG finally heed the call and acknowledge that these conspiracy theories are indeed baseless. https://t.co/S2MDMLulvV — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) November 11, 2020

Pretty sure you’re the one throwing hissy fits. All of the audit and transparency you’re asking for already exists. I will reiterate - what you’re doing now is dangerous. https://t.co/54Wlp3iGO3 — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) November 7, 2020

This is utterly ridiculous and you don’t know what you’re taking about. It is irresponsible for elected officials to be undermining the public’s faith in our elections the way you are. https://t.co/oD6ZguAXQh — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) November 7, 2020

