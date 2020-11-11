 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Big happy family: Kamala Harris’ husband, MSNBC analysts leave jobs to join Biden administration

11 Nov, 2020 17:18
Get short URL
Big happy family: Kamala Harris’ husband, MSNBC analysts leave jobs to join Biden administration
Husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Douglas Emhoff, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, US President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden salute the crowd after delivering remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 7, 2020, after being declared the winners of the presidential election. © AFP / Andrew Harnik;  POOL
Lawyer Douglas Emhoff, the husband of the projected US Vice President Kamala Harris, along with three MSNBC analysts and one contributor are leaving their places of employment for roles in the Joe Biden administration.

Emhoff will officially leave his law firm DLA Piper by January 20, inauguration day. “Mr Emhoff is working with the Biden/Harris transition team to develop the portfolio he will focus on to support the work of the administration,” a Biden campaign spokesperson said.

It is currently unknown which administration role the first ever second gentleman might fill, but online commenters have called the move “problematic,” and hypocritical, since many Democrats previously criticized Donald Trump for allowing family members into his administration.

Three MSNBC employees will be landing some already pre-planned positions. Barbara McQuade is joining Biden’s legal agency review team, Richard Stengel will be heading to the agency for global media and Ezekiel Emanuel has joined Biden’s coronavirus task force.

They were all vocal Biden supporters on social media prior to them leaving the network, frequently criticizing Trump.

Three MSNBC employees will be landing some already pre-planned positions. Barbara McQuade is joining Biden’s legal agency review team, Richard Stengel will be heading to the agency for global media and Ezekiel Emanuel has joined Biden’s coronavirus task force.

They were all vocal Biden supporters on social media prior to them leaving the network, frequently criticizing Trump.

Meanwhile, MSNBC contributor historian Jon Meacham is being simply let go by the network, already being a Biden campaign member, having appeared on air both before and after revealing this fact.

Also on rt.com Forget Joe Biden… The big news is Kamala Harris, who is clearly being groomed to take over as president in 2024

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies