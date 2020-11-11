Big happy family: Kamala Harris’ husband, MSNBC analysts leave jobs to join Biden administration

Lawyer Douglas Emhoff, the husband of the projected US Vice President Kamala Harris, along with three MSNBC analysts and one contributor are leaving their places of employment for roles in the Joe Biden administration.

Emhoff will officially leave his law firm DLA Piper by January 20, inauguration day. “Mr Emhoff is working with the Biden/Harris transition team to develop the portfolio he will focus on to support the work of the administration,” a Biden campaign spokesperson said.

It is currently unknown which administration role the first ever second gentleman might fill, but online commenters have called the move “problematic,” and hypocritical, since many Democrats previously criticized Donald Trump for allowing family members into his administration.

Three MSNBC employees will be landing some already pre-planned positions. Barbara McQuade is joining Biden’s legal agency review team, Richard Stengel will be heading to the agency for global media and Ezekiel Emanuel has joined Biden’s coronavirus task force.

They were all vocal Biden supporters on social media prior to them leaving the network, frequently criticizing Trump.

Am I the only one who thinks this is highly problematic.? https://t.co/nDI7G5BtPC — Hamdia Ahmed (@hamdia_ahmed) November 11, 2020

Why are Dems following the Trump playbook and handing jobs out to family? Not a good look. https://t.co/IrSDd9ug1o — Geoff Campbell (MiamiGator) (@GeoffMiami) November 11, 2020

And Hunter's gonna head up the DEA. https://t.co/IblgO9gNJE — Plain Ol' Johnny Graz (@jvgraz) November 11, 2020

The #ACA was first laid out in Pres. Obama's initial budget that he and @porszag debuted a little over a month after Inauguration. Then, we actually put out details -- how it would work! how'd we pay for it! Trump has no plan b/c he actually doesn't want to help. https://t.co/THk0KC8izH — Zeke Emanuel (@ZekeEmanuel) October 23, 2020

Meanwhile, MSNBC contributor historian Jon Meacham is being simply let go by the network, already being a Biden campaign member, having appeared on air both before and after revealing this fact.

