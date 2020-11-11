‘Stalinist tactics’: Trump Jr. accuses media of trying to ‘railroad’ Pennsylvania postal worker who claimed fraud
The president’s son accused the US media of using “Stalinist tactics” and trying to “railroad” Hopkins. “America better wake up to exactly what’s going on right now,” he tweeted.
🚨🚨🚨Oh my God investigators and the media are trying to railroad a whistleblower. America better wake up to exactly what’s going on right now. The Stalinist tactics should not fly here or anywhere else in the world. https://t.co/Rl3tCuUcMU— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 11, 2020
Hopkins became national news after claiming that he had overheard his boss, the postmaster in Erie, Pennsylvania discussing backdating ballots that arrived after election day. On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that he admitted to making up the story when talking to federal investigators on Friday. Hopkins later said this was not true and called on the Post to retract their story.
Donald Trump claims the election was stolen from him thanks to widespread fraud and has refused to concede to Joe Biden, despite mounting pressure from the US establishment to do so. Hopkins’ claims were cited by Trump ally, Senator Lindsey Graham, when he called last week for a thorough investigation of all alleged voting irregularities.
Erie Postmaster Robert Weisenbach called Hopkins’ allegations “100% false” and said the man was “an employee that was recently disciplined multiple times.”Also on rt.com RECANT your story, US postal worker tells Washington Post after report he backtracked on claims of election fraud
