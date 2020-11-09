 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Eva Longoria lauded for apologizing after being accused of racism & of stealing Black women’s spotlight by praising Latina voters

9 Nov, 2020 15:18
Actor Eva Longoria speaks before the arrival of Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden at a Hispanic Heritage Month event at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, U.S., September 15, 2020. © Reuters / Leah Millis
Actress Eva Longoria has been praised after issuing a public apology for calling Latina voters the “real heroines” of the 2020 election for turning out in support of Joe Biden. Some thought she was taking credit from black women.

“Women of color showed up in big ways,” the Desperate Housewives star said when asked about Biden’s winning demographics in a Sunday MSNBC interview. “Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done,” she continued, referencing the typically conservative state’s unprecedented shift toward the Democratic Party.

“But the Latina women are the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state, and voting for Biden/Harris at an average rate close to three to one!” Longoria pointed out.

Despite the fact that the actress was clearly comparing Latinas’ turnout for Biden to turnout figures for Latino men, many thought she was trying to downplay the electoral input of black women. Thus, online commenters took it upon themselves to cancel Longoria, labeling her ‘racist.’

In turn, Longoria quickly decided to apologize, saying she was “sorry and sad” that her comments were “perceived as taking credit from Black women.” The liberal celebrity reiterated she was making a Latino-men comparison, adding: “My wording was not clear and I deeply regret that, there is such a history in our community of anti-Blackness and I would never want to contribute to that.”

Many of those offended were eager to “accept an apology” and move on. Some commenters said that it wasn’t even necessary since the whole outrage was based on a phrase “taken out of context.”

Despite the apology and the clarification, quite a few commenters continued to pile on Longoria for the perceived offence, still saying she “negated the discussion around black women” voters.

