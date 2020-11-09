 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Unrest on NYC streets continues as woman arrested for slapping camera out of cop’s hand during anti-police protest (VIDEO)

9 Nov, 2020 14:24
Twitter @NYPDnews
Anti-police protests continued in New York City over the weekend, despite Democrat nominee Joe Biden appearing to secure the presidency, with one woman arrested for slapping a camera out of an NYPD officer’s hand.

The NYPD released body cam footage of the incident, which reportedly took place during an anti-police protest in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood on Sunday.

The woman, later identified as 25-year-old Nelae White, was arrested for allegedly slapping the camera out of a detective’s hand and charged with criminal mischief.

There were scuffles between police and protesters on bikes, who chanted, “No cops! No KKK! No facist USA!” during the incident, but there were no other arrests reported.

White was tackled to the ground by police as she attempted to flee the scene. 

In a view echoed by many online, some alleged the police officer was infringing on her First Amendment rights and personal space, claiming, “The cop instigated that. She’s going to sue and the city will settle.”

Others argued that, while the right to protest is important, it should not supersede the need for ambulances to make their way through the city streets in the event of an emergency.

