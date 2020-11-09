Unrest on NYC streets continues as woman arrested for slapping camera out of cop’s hand during anti-police protest (VIDEO)

Anti-police protests continued in New York City over the weekend, despite Democrat nominee Joe Biden appearing to secure the presidency, with one woman arrested for slapping a camera out of an NYPD officer’s hand.

The NYPD released body cam footage of the incident, which reportedly took place during an anti-police protest in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood on Sunday.

This video from the detective's camera shows the individual knocking the camera out of his hands, causing it to break. Repeated warnings were read over a loudspeaker, advising protesters not to block the street. The individual was arrested for criminal mischief. pic.twitter.com/KMLuNQ1SKP — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 9, 2020

The woman, later identified as 25-year-old Nelae White, was arrested for allegedly slapping the camera out of a detective’s hand and charged with criminal mischief.

There were scuffles between police and protesters on bikes, who chanted, “No cops! No KKK! No facist USA!” during the incident, but there were no other arrests reported.

White was tackled to the ground by police as she attempted to flee the scene.

In a view echoed by many online, some alleged the police officer was infringing on her First Amendment rights and personal space, claiming, “The cop instigated that. She’s going to sue and the city will settle.”

I see a young lady exercising her first amendment rights , a cop sticking a camera in her face ,that has to be 3 feet away from her, or even closer for her to be able to reach the camera. It looks like the cop instigated that.she’s going to sue and the city will settle.👮‍♀️🤡 — scuba (@Johnnyscuba17) November 9, 2020

Others argued that, while the right to protest is important, it should not supersede the need for ambulances to make their way through the city streets in the event of an emergency.

