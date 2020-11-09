 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Antifa says ‘No Presidents’: Portland Democrat building defaced with ‘F**k Biden,’ ‘BLM’ and ‘ACAB’ graffiti (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

9 Nov, 2020 11:41
© Twitter / @PortlandPolice
Unrest on the streets of Portland continued over the weekend, with multiple arrests, the use of tear gas, and one local Democrat party office defaced with anti-government graffiti, including ‘F**k Biden’ and ‘No presidents.’

Oregon Governor Kate Brown rescinded an executive order Sunday that called on State Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in Portland to take charge of the police response to expected violent protests in the wake of Tuesday’s presidential election.

“Thank you to everyone who exercised their free speech rights largely through joyful celebration. Now, the hard work begins to heal the divisions in our nation,” Brown tweeted. 

Unfortunately, there appears to be a long way to go before the healing can begin, as Oregon State Police arrested four people during competing protests at the State Capitol in Salem on Saturday. 

Before Brown rescinded the executive order, police deployed tear gas, which had previously been banned, to disperse groups of demonstrators in Portland.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, a local Democratic Party office was defaced with an array of left-wing graffiti, with messages that included “F**k Biden,” “No presidents,” “ACAB” (“All cops are b******s”) and “BLM” (“Black lives matter”). The building’s windows and doors were also smashed. 

According to police, the group responsible for the damage were heard chanting, “Turn on the lights, come out and fight.”

At one point, protesters appeared to attempt ‘de-arrests’ of their comrades, with footage purporting to show violent scuffles between police and the demonstrators.

Three suspects between the ages of 22 and 33 were charged with criminal mischief and escape, and were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for their role in defacing and vandalizing the Multnomah County Democrats building.

Elsewhere, illegal street racers were filmed doing donuts at a busy intersection by the Portland police helicopter.

