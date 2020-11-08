 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Not even Judas was so treacherous’: Kim Kardashian accused of backstabbing husband Kanye West as she cheers Biden’s declared win

8 Nov, 2020 07:13
Kim Kardashian at the White House in Washington, DC, June 13, 2019. ©  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been accused of treachery after celebrating Joe Biden’s projected election victory – apparently unconcerned by the fact that her own husband, Kanye West, also ran but was soundly defeated.

Kardashian retweeted several posts from the Biden campaign announcing their presumed win on Saturday, adding heart emojis to show her approval. 

Judging by her Twitter feed, Kardashian doesn’t seem to be particularly supportive, let alone vocal, about the fact that her rapper husband also entered the 2020 contest. West’s “Birthday Party” garnered around 60,000 votes out of an estimated 160 million nationwide  – and it’s possible that he couldn’t even count on his own wife to cast a ballot for him. Over the past week, the celebrity has dropped hints that she may have voted for Biden, though she stopped short of publicly endorsing the Democrat. 

Her recent tweets were taken as proof by many on social media that Kardashian had double-crossed West. 

Others expressed empathy for West, noting that he probably didn’t feel very good knowing that his own wife likely doesn’t support his political ambitions. 

But the alleged double-cross goes even deeper: Kardashian had met with US President Donald Trump at the White House last year as part of a campaign to push through criminal justice reform. Twitter users posted photos of the celebrity standing next to Trump in the Oval Office as they accused her of duplicity. 

However, Kardashian may get another chance to show her loyalty to her husband – West tweeted “Kanye 2024” on November 4. 

