Huge crowd gathers outside White House after Biden projected to win US presidential vote (VIDEOS)

Democratic Party supporters have flocked to the White House fence to celebrate their candidate Joe Biden’s projected win in the US presidential election and to say ‘goodbye’ to Donald Trump.

Hundreds of people cheered, chanted slogans, waved flags and congratulated each other on victory outside the US presidential residence in Washington on Saturday.

At some point, the crowd was filmed signing: “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye.” A line from the 1970s hit-song by Steam was clearly addressed to the current occupant of the White House, Donald Trump.

Celebration now by Biden/Harris supporters at BLM Plaza outside the White House: pic.twitter.com/SxO8YPhL11 — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) November 7, 2020

Democrat supporters began celebrations after several major television networks announced that Biden was projected to win the election after four days of tense vote counts in battleground states.

Scene outside the White House: Hundreds cheer, wave flags, blast music and celebrate after Joe Biden was projected to win the presidency You can hear a chant of “na na na na hey hey hey, goodbye” pic.twitter.com/S6WvXzZHAE — Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) November 7, 2020

Biden said he was “honored and humbled by the trust the American people” and called on the nation to come together.

Stimmung vor dem White House pic.twitter.com/FdpsGExuDT — Christophe Kohl (@kohlchr) November 7, 2020

But Trump, who made repeated claims of fraud during the vote, blamed his rival of falsely posing as a winner, warning that “this election is far from over.”

