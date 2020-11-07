 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Huge crowd gathers outside White House after Biden projected to win US presidential vote (VIDEOS)

7 Nov, 2020 18:15
People gather outside the White House after media announced that Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 US presidential election. © Reuters / Tom Brenner
Democratic Party supporters have flocked to the White House fence to celebrate their candidate Joe Biden’s projected win in the US presidential election and to say ‘goodbye’ to Donald Trump.

Hundreds of people cheered, chanted slogans, waved flags and congratulated each other on victory outside the US presidential residence in Washington on Saturday.

At some point, the crowd was filmed signing: “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye.” A line from the 1970s hit-song by Steam was clearly addressed to the current occupant of the White House, Donald Trump.

Democrat supporters began celebrations after several major television networks announced that Biden was projected to win the election after four days of tense vote counts in battleground states.

Biden said he was “honored and humbled by the trust the American people” and called on the nation to come together.

But Trump, who made repeated claims of fraud during the vote, blamed his rival of falsely posing as a winner, warning that “this election is far from over.”

