AP count gives Joe Biden 270 electoral votes required to win presidency, after Pennsylvania lead secured

The Associated Press has called the election for Joe Biden, after declaring the former vice president the winner in Pennsylvania. After a bitterly divisive election, President Trump has vowed to challenge the result in court.

The Associated Press declared Biden the winner on Saturday morning, four days after Americans went to the polls. As Biden extended his lead over Trump in Pennsylvania, the AP declared him victorious in the Keystone State, a win that put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to secure the presidency.

JOE BIDEN DEFEATS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP The Associated Press declares Joe Biden the winner of a grueling campaign for the American presidency. He will lead a polarized nation through a historic collision of health, economic and social crises. #APracecallpic.twitter.com/lInwqjX3PB — The Associated Press (@AP) November 7, 2020

In a tweet on Saturday morning, AP said that Biden will “lead a polarized nation through a historic collision of health, economic and social crises.”

President Donald Trump’s handling of these crises was a key focus of the Biden campaign, with the former vice president accusing Trump of bungling the response to the coronavirus pandemic, and apparently fuelling racial resentment across the US.

The AP’s call is considered authoritative, but the final result of the election will not be set in stone until electoral votes are certified in December, or until Trump concedes.

