‘With a margin that small, there will be a recount’ in Georgia, local Secretary of State announces, as presidential race tightens

6 Nov, 2020 16:07
Members of an adjudication review panel look over scanned absentee ballots at the Fulton County Election Preparation Center on November 4, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. ©  Getty Images / Jessica McGowan
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said that his state will hold a recount. That’s after Joe Biden took a late lead over Donald Trump there.

“As we are closing in on a final count, we can begin to look to our next steps,” Raffensperger told reporters on Friday. “With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia.”

Joe Biden pulled ahead of Donald Trump in Georgia by just over 1,000 votes on Friday morning, with more than 99 percent of ballots accounted for. Georgia law allows for a recount if the difference between both candidates is within half a percentage point.

The Trump campaign hopes to uncover ballot fraud during the recount. In a statement earlier on Friday, the campaign said “we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested.”

