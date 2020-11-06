‘With a margin that small, there will be a recount’ in Georgia, local Secretary of State announces, as presidential race tightens

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said that his state will hold a recount. That’s after Joe Biden took a late lead over Donald Trump there.

“As we are closing in on a final count, we can begin to look to our next steps,” Raffensperger told reporters on Friday. “With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia.”

Secretary Brad Raffensperger: "There will be a recount in Georgia." pic.twitter.com/V3hGnHxsHF — CBS46 (@cbs46) November 6, 2020

Joe Biden pulled ahead of Donald Trump in Georgia by just over 1,000 votes on Friday morning, with more than 99 percent of ballots accounted for. Georgia law allows for a recount if the difference between both candidates is within half a percentage point.

The Trump campaign hopes to uncover ballot fraud during the recount. In a statement earlier on Friday, the campaign said “we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested.”

