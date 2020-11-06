 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Joe Biden takes lead over Trump in battleground state of Georgia

6 Nov, 2020 09:36
Joe Biden takes lead over Trump in battleground state of Georgia
Election workers count Fulton County ballots at State Farm Arena on November 4, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. ©  Getty Images / Jessica McGowan
Joe Biden has flipped Georgia, reversing Donald Trump’s narrow lead in the battleground state. The Democrat is now up by 917 votes.

Ninety-nine percent of the ballots in the state have been counted. It’s believed that there are also military absentee ballots that still need to be tabulated. Georgia has not voted blue since 1992, when Bill Clinton took the state.

According to AP’s current projection, the Democrat would pass the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency if he takes Georgia. The news service has already declared Arizona for the former vice president, although the state is still counting votes.

Biden took the lead after Clayton County, which is part of the Atlanta metropolitan area, released a new batch of results.

The Trump campaign has raised accusations of voter fraud involving improperly marked or late mail-in ballots, and has also complained that their observers have not been allowed to supervise counting in key areas.

