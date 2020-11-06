‘1776 is the answer to 1984’: Alex Jones vows to ‘fight’ to ‘defend’ the republic during protest outside Phoenix elections office

Right-wing commentator Alex Jones gave an incendiary speech at a protest outside Arizona's Maricopa County elections office, as Americans grow increasingly restless over the still-unclear outcome of the 2020 presidential contest.

Jones addressed the crowd that gathered in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in downtown Phoenix on Thursday night. Shouting through a megaphone, he told the protesters that the world was “watching the example of Arizona,” adding that they wouldn’t allow the Democrats to “steal” the election.

We don’t know how this is going to end. But if they want a fight, they better believe they’ve got one. And we’re gonna win.

"You have awaken the sleeping giant... Burn in hell Joe Biden... Burn in hell Bill Gates... Burn in hell Fauci... America is awake and we are never backing down"- Alex Jones in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/MEYjmv5wKC — Patrick Breen 📸🌵 (@pjbreenphoto) November 6, 2020

He said that he and like-minded Americans were going to “take on” billionaires such as George Soros, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, who have been accused of using their vast wealth to push political agendas.

The leftist scum have all the banks, all the media, all the power, they are the system... But just like King George 245 years ago got his ass kicked, we’re going to defeat Soros and Bill Gates, just like we defeated the King of England.

*it’s important we see all sides* pic.twitter.com/1HSIPbZG0u — chef mark best (@markbest) November 6, 2020

The controversial pundit said “1776 is the answer to 1984,” referring to the year the United States declared independence from Britain.

The speech was criticized as an attempt to “instigate a civil war.” Others, however, suggested Jones was simply channeling what many Americans are feeling as the nation awaits the final results of the 2020 election.

Biden holds a slim lead in Arizona. The Associated Press and Fox News called the state for the former vice president on Wednesday, but votes are still being counted and the Trump campaign insists it could still pull ahead. The decision by some media outlets to give the state to Biden sparked protests in Phoenix.

Also on rt.com Joe Rogan sparks UPROAR with latest Alex Jones podcast episode, listeners vow to cancel Spotify subscriptions

Like this story? Share it with a friend!